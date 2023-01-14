Jane — release date, plot, cast, first look and all about the Apple TV+ drama series inspired by Dr Jane Goodall

Jane on Apple TV+ is a drama inspired by the work of Dr Jane Goodall.

Jane is a kids TV series on Apple TV+ inspired by the world-renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, new kids’ show Jane sees two friends and a chimpanzee head off on epic adventures to protect wild animals all over the globe.

Starring Ava Louise Murchison as nine-year-old Jane Garcia, we see her team up with her best friends David (Mason Blomberg) and chimpanzee Greybeard to help creatures in need.

Ava is inspired by her idol Dr Jane Goodall, who said: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Dr Jane Goodall herself is thrilled to be the inspiration behind the series. “I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and (production company) Sinking Ship,” she says. “The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Jane on Apple TV Plus...

Jane is a 10-episode series that will premiere on Apple TV+ from Friday April 14 2023.

Is there a trailer for Jane on Apple TV+?

There's no trailer for Jane just yet but if Apple TV release one we’ll post it on this page.

Jane on Apple TV+ plot

Jane follows nine-year-old Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchinson), a budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. She uses her imagination to take her friends — David (Mason Blomberg) and chimpanzee Greybeard — around the world to do what they can to help.

Jane cast — who's starring in the Apple TV Plus drama

Ava Louise Murchinson stars as young Jane. She’s previously starred as Tally Hubble in Prime Video thriller series Reacher and will be in the upcoming series Accused.

Ava is joined by Mason Blomberg, who plays Jane's pal David. Mason has previously starred in Shameless, Furry Fortune, The Baxters, 9-1-1: Lone Star and lent his voice to Kid Chip in the movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Tamara Almeida (Secrets at the Inn), Dan Abramovici, Sam Marra and newcomer Jazz Allen also star.

All about Dr Jane Goodall

Dr Jane Goodall has been at the forefront of protecting and studying the world's wildlife since the 1960s. (Image credit: Getty)

British primatologist and anthropologist Dame Jane Goodall is regarded as the world’s leading expert on chimpanzees. She went to Tanzania in 1960 and witnessed human-like behaviours amongst the animals, so carried out a 60-year-old study on their social and family interactions. Jane discovered that chimpanzees could use tools and that they weren’t vegetarians.

Jane later founded the Jane Goodall Institute to protect chimpanzees and their habitats and later its youth programme Roots & Shoots. She has worked extensively on conservation and animal welfare issues and also paved the way for women to work in conservation, which was previously a male-dominated field. She recently met up with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton for their Apple TV+ documentary Gutsy.