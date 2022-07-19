Gutsy — release date, and all about the series presented by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

Gutsy on Apple TV Plus sees former First Lady, US Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton join her daughter Chelsea Clinton to explore what it means to be a "gutsy woman." The series explores their mother and daughter bond as they embark on thought-provoking road trip to meet and have intimate conversations with pioneering women they both admire. From artists to activists, these women have all made their mark on the world.

"Everybody knows women they think of as gutsy," says Hillary. "Your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, neighbor, friend. We want people to feel like they can be gutsy, too."

So here's everything you need to know about docuseries Gutsy on Apple TV Plus.

The eight-part series Gutsy launches worldwide on Apple TV Plus on September 9.

What happens in Gutsy?

Politician Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea are taking a very special journey together — to meet the "gutsy" women who inspire them. Based on their book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience (opens in new tab), the pair will speak to a range of brave and bold women who have made an impact on their communities or the wider world.

What women are featured in Gutsy?

There are several trailblazing women featured in the docuseries and many have yet to be announced. But so far the line-up features these courageous and resilient women…

Goldie Hawn

The Hollywood star has been a movie phenomenon since the 1970s in movies such as Private Benjamin, The Christmas Chronicles, Bird on a Wire, The Banger Sisters and The First Wives Club. She also founded The Hawn Foundation, which educates underprivileged children.

Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn’s daughter with Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson is also a successful actress famous for films such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Almost Famous and The Four Feathers.

Megan Thee Stallion

American rapper Megan Thee Satllion is famous for songs such as "Savage" and "WAP," on which she collaborated with Cardi B. But she also runs a non-profit foundation to help communities in Houston, Texas, and beyond access education, housing and healthcare.

Kim Kardashian

Kim is a socialite, model, businesswoman and media personality who made her name starring in the reality TV series Keeping up with the Kardiashians (she appears in the new reality show The Kardashians on Hulu). She now has a number of brands, including make-up and clothing ranges, but is also an activist who hopes to be a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week in 2022. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Dr. Jane Goodall

Anthropologist Jane Goodall left England in 1960 to study chimpanzees in Tanzania and has been at the forefront of conservation ever since. She has shown the world the need to protect chimpanzees and still travels the world speaking about conservation and the environmental crisis we are facing.

Gloria Steinem

A journalist and political activist who was a leader of the American feminist movement in the 1960s and 70s, Gloria Steinem still campaigns for equality and travels the world giving lectures on the subject. She was followed in the recent US drama Mrs. America, played by Rose Byrne.

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes is a famous comedian who has acted across TV and movies for years, including shows like The Upshaws, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Other Two and movies such as Monster-In-Law, Evan Almighty and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Sykes is a proud advocated for LGBTQ+ rights.

Amy Schumer

Amy is a comedian, writer and actress who has starred in films such as Trainwreck, Snatched and I Feel Pretty, plus hit TV series such as Only Murders In The Building. She also has created her own sketch comedy series called Inside Amy Schumer.

Amy Schumer in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

