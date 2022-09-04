Shantaram — release date, cast, plot and all about the drama adaptation

Shantaram is new drama series on Apple TV+ based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts (opens in new tab) and loosely inspired by the author’s own experiences. It stars Charlie Hunnam, of Sons of Anarchy fame, finding danger and intrigue in India as he plays former heroin addict and prison fugitive Lin Ford (Hunnam) who tries to avoid authorities and trouble by getting lost in vibrant world of 1980s Bombay. However, things get hairy for Lin in this 12-part series when he falls in love with a woman called Karla (Atonia Desplat).

Here's everything you need to know about Shantaram arriving on Apple TV Plus in autumn 2022...

Shantaram is a 12-episode drama series that launches globally with the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday October 14 2022. This will be followed by one new episode weekly, launching every Friday through to December 16, 2022.

Shantaram plot — what happens in the drama?

Shantaram is set in the 1980s, and follows desperate fugitive and heroin addict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), who has managed to escape from prison in Australia, where he was incarcerated for robbery. He ends up trying to start a new life and escape justice on the bustling streets of Bombay (now called Mumbai) where he adopts the guise of a doctor.

Lin finds it hard to leave his past behind him in India, however, as he soon gets caught up with local criminals and the battle against Russian troops who are invading Afghanistan. But his life becomes even more complicated when he falls in love with a mysterious woman, Karla (Antonia Desplat). Will he decide to risk his liberty to be with her?

"Charlie came to visit me,’" says Shantaram author Graham David Roberts. "He’s a terrific actor and a deeply spiritual traveller on the path. There is a superb team involved in bringing the pages to life. It promises to be an exciting new experience for those who’ve read Shantaram, and a pretty wild journey for those who haven’t."

Shantaram cast — Charlie Hunnam as Lin Ford

Shantaram's lead star is Charlie Hunnam who plays prison fugitive Lin Ford trying to stay incognito in 1980s Bombay.

Charlie is best known for his role as Jackson 'Jax' Teller on US biker drama Sons Of Anarchy, but did make his breakthrough on British television back in 1999 when, as a teenager, he starred as love-smitten Nathan Maloney in Channel 4's original Queer As Folk series. The 42-year-old Newcastle-born actor had previously appeared in the BBC teen drama Byker Grove.

Who else is starring in Shantaram?

Shantaram also stars Antonia Desplat as Lin's love interest, the mysterious Karla. Look out too for Luke Pasqualino (Our Girl, The Musketeers, Shadow and Bone), Alexander Siddig (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Shubham Saraf (Bodyguard, A Suitable Boy).

Other cast includes Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

More about Shantaram

Shantaram is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

