The Crowded Room: release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the Tom Holland series

The Crowded Room is a new thriller series on Apple TV Plus stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. Spider-Man star Tom is playing Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979 and, through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), we see his life story unfold and get to understand what led him to a life-changing revelation.

The show is created by Akiva Goldsman, the producer behind the hit movie A Beautiful Mind, so it’s sure to be moving, tense and emotional. Here’s everything you need to know about The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus…

The Crowded Room is a 10-episode series launching worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday June 9 2023. It kicks off with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until July 28.

Is there a trailer for The Crowded Room?

There's no trailer for The Crowded Room yet but keep an eye on this page and when Apple TV release one, we’ll post it on here.

The Crowded Room plot

Over 10 episodes of The Crowed Room the action follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) as he’s interviewed by interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). Danny was arrested for his part in a shooting in New York in 1979 and, through their chats, we delve into his mysterious past and learn what twists and turns shaped him and led him to that point.

The Crowded Room cast — Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan

Tom Holland plays Danny, who has been arrested. Now a huge Hollywood star, Tom is best known for playing Spider-Man in numerous movies from the Marvel franchise. He’s also starred in Wolf Hall, The Impossible, Edge of Winter and In the Heart of the Sea. He'll also be playing dancer Fred Astaire in the upcoming biopic about his life.

Tom Holland as jailed Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Amanda Seyfried as Rya

Interrogator Rya is played by Amanda Seyfried. The American actress is best known for playing Sophie in the Mamma Mia! movie and has also starred in The Art of Dancing in the Rain, Mank, Dear John and Mean Girls. She’s also starred in the series Twin Peaks, Big Love and The Dropout.

Amanda Seyfried as Rya in The Crowded Room. (Image credit: Apple TV)

Who else is starring in The Crowded Room?

Others in The Crowded Room include Shameless star Emmy Rossum as Candy while Stranger Things star Will Chase is Marlin. Sasha Lane, Lior Raz, Thomas Sadoski, Sam Vartholomeos, Henry Eikenberry, Laila Robins and Nuala Cleary also star.