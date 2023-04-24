Lessons In Chemistry: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Lessons In Chemistry on Apple TV Plus goes back to the 1950s and stars Brie Larson.

Author Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel Lessons In Chemistry was such a massive success it's about to become a new drama series on Apple TV Plus.

Starring Brie Larson, who also executive produced the series, in the lead role of Elizabeth Zott, it tells the story of a woman in the 1950s who dreamt of being a scientist but saw her hopes crushed by a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth gets fired from her lab role, she takes a job as a host on a TV cooking show and decides to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening, about a lot more than just recipes.

So here’s everything you need to know about the Apple TV+ series Lessons In Chemistry…

Lessons In Chemistry launches on Apple TV Plus in autumn 2023. Once a confirmed air date is announced, we will let you know on this page.

Is there a trailer for Lessons In Chemistry?

Yes there's a first-look trailer for Lessons In Chemistry which shows Elizabeth being told she’s ‘one of the smartest people’ in the lab but sadly that’s not enough to save her position. She then takes a job hosting the cooking show, Supper At Six and it’s clear she’s ready to shine a light on what women are actually capable of. Take a look below..

Lessons in Chemistry plot

Lessons in Chemistry is set in America in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The series follows brilliant chemist Elizabeth Zott who is fired from her lab when she becomes a young, single mother to her daughter Madeline. Instead, she takes a job hosting Supper at Six, a much-beloved cooking show. To the frustration of her boss, Elizabeth includes scientific information in the show, which is a surprise hit with both women and men, and her passion ignites something in the millions of suppressed housewives around the country.

Lessons In Chemistry cast — Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott

Brie Larson plays determined TV host and talented chemist Elizabeth Zott. She plays Carol Danvers in the Marvel films such as Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel and took on the lead role of Jeanette in The Glass Castle film in 2017. Brie has also starred in Raising Dad, 21 Jump Street, Kong: Skull Island and Just Mercy.

Lewis Pullman and Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who else is starring in Lessons In Chemistry?

Lessons In Chemistry also stars Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), Patrick Walker (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Me and Earl).

Behind the scenes and more about Lessons In Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry is produced by Aggregate Films while six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) is showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) alongside Brie Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Ozark, A Teacher) who executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.