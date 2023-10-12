How to watch Lessons in Chemistry online, plus release date and how to read

The new Brie Larson drama Lessons in Chemistry is already causing a buzz, with great reviews ahead of its release on Friday, October 13, and we'll help you figure out how to enjoy it yourself.

Lessons in Chemistry follows aspiring scientist Elizabeth Zott (Larson) who becomes a TV chef after being let go from her chemistry job. Instead of letting herself be pushed from her dreams, however, she uses this show and the new platform it brings to teach women about chemistry.

This new eight-part show is adapted from a 2022 book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, and if you prefer to read books before you watch their adaptations, we've also included links on how to buy the novel below.

So here's how to watch Lessons in Chemistry.

How to watch Lessons in Chemistry

The way to watch Lessons in Chemistry online is by using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as the production is exclusive to Apple's streaming service.

A subscription to this service costs $6.99 / £6.99 / AU$9.99 per month, though there are ways to test the service without paying: we have a guide to Apple TV Plus free trials that might be handy for you.

The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry will be released on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 13, and subsequent ones will come out each Friday from then until all eight are out. Here's the schedule in full:

Episode 1 — Friday, October 13

Episode 2 — Friday, October 13

Episode 3 — Friday, October 20

Episode 4 — Friday, October 27

Episode 5 — Friday, November 3

Episode 6 — Friday, November 10

Episode 7 — Friday, November 17

Episode 8 — Friday, November 24

How to read Lessons in Chemistry

The new TV show Lessons in Chemistry is based on the same-titled book by Bonnie Garmus, which Barnes and Noble picked as its book of the year.

It's a 400-pager which was a bestseller in 2022 and is still very popular, and you can find it below: