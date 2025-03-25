How to watch The Studio: release schedule, streaming sites and free options for the new comedy series

People are already calling it one of the funniest TV shows of the 2020s: The Studio lands on Wednesday, March 26, and it's one to watch for fans of comedy or the movie business.

The Studio is about a movie executive and lover of the art form, called Matt Remick, who's promoted to be head of a studio. This job sees him try to keep at bay the chaos from unruly stars, bone-headed execs and himself, all while plagued by the question of how to keep afloat a blockbuster movie studio if you don't want to make blockbusters/

It's a hilarious show that's full of smart gags, empathetic characters and loads and loads of celebrity cameos.

So here's how to watch The Studio including the episode release schedule, how to stream it and whether you might be able to get access for free.



How to watch The Studio

The way to watch The Studio is to sign up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus, with the TV series created as an original and exclusive series for the platform.

Usually, a subscription to Apple TV Plus will cost you $9.99 / £8.99 per month, and there's no annual option unlike some other streamers.

You might not need to pay that, though, for reasons we'll get to. But first, let's look at when each episode comes out.

The Studio episode release schedule

Two episodes of The Studio will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, March 26, or the premiere date.

After that, here's the full episode release schedule, including episode names:

The Promotion — Wednesday, March 26

The Oner — Wednesday, March 26

The Note — Wednesday, April 2

The Missing Reel — Wednesday, April 9

The War — Wednesday, April 16

The Pediatric Oncologist — Wednesday, April 23

Casting — Wednesday, April 30

The Golden Globes — Wednesday, May 7

CinemaCon — Wednesday, May 14

The Presentation — Wednesday, May 21

How to watch The Studio for free

If you're curious about The Studio but don't want to pay Apple TV Plus' $9.99 / £8.99 monthly fee of just to check it out, then you'll be pleased to know that you might be able to watch it for free.

There are quite a few Apple TV Plus free trials available, which let you stream for between one and twelve months for free. Many of these are for customers to various services like gym, cell and broadband plans, but more are for any owners of Apple devices and there's even one free trial for everyone.

In addition Apple TV Plus lets non-subscribers watch the first episode of certain TV shows, but it's not clear whether The Studio will be one of these.

How to watch The Studio everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Studio, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!