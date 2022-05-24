Many movie fans are eager to return to the "Danger Zone" with Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most anticipated 2022 new movies and a classic example of the big summer blockbuster we love. So how can you go about watching Top Gun: Maverick?

The original 1986 Top Gun helped launch Cruise to superstardom and has remained one of the actor’s most popular movies — with plenty of memorable quotes, an iconic score with some great original music and instantly recognizable characters.

You can stream the original Top Gun right now on Netflix or Paramount Plus, but Top Gun: Maverick is the attention getter right now. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch Top Gun: Maverick.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick in movie theaters

In What to Watch’s five-star review of Top Gun: Maverick, we recommend seeing the movie on the biggest screen possible (the movie was shot for IMAX screens). The good news on that front is Top Gun: Maverick is playing exclusively in movie theaters as of its release, which is officially May 25 in the UK and May 27 in the US (with early screenings on May 24 and May 26).

To find when and where Top Gun: Maverick is playing near you, visit either the Top Gun movie website (opens in new tab), the website for your favorite local theater or a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab). You’ll also be able to purchase your tickets for the movie through these sites should you so choose.

Another option to find tickets and also get them at a potential discount is by signing up for a movie theater subscription of membership deal. Offered by many theater chains in both the US and UK, signing up for one of these deals can give you either a set number of movies per month for a flat fee or discounts/free tickets, as well as other perks for things like concessions.

When you go to the movie theater to see Top Gun: Maverick, keep your eyes peeled, Tom Cruise in disguise may be in there with you.

Is Top Gun: Maverick streaming?

No, Top Gun: Maverick is not streaming at the time of its release on May 27 and it is not expected to be available online for at least 45 days until after that date. That 45 day time period has become typical for big movies like Top Gun: Maverick to make their way from movie theaters to digital/streaming.

While we don’t have a specific date for when Top Gun: Maverick is going to make its streaming debut, we pretty much know where that’ll be. As a Paramount Pictures movie, Top Gun: Maverick is expected to make its streaming debut on Paramount Plus, just as other 2022 Paramount movies have done, including Scream and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Speaking of Sonic, using his most recent movie as an example we may be able to do some detective work for when Top Gun: Maverick is going to premiere on Paramount Plus. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuted in movie theaters on April 8 in the US and then became available on Paramount Plus on May 24. That falls right in line with the 45-day window. So, should that same strategy be used for Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Plus subscribers could have access to the movie as early as July 12.

We’ll keep an eye out on that and update this page with Top Gun: Maverick’s streaming details, as well as info on when the movie is going to be available for digital purchase/rental.

Everything else you need to know about Top Gun: Maverick

We mentioned WTW’s glowing review for Top Gun: Maverick, but we’re not the only ones who have loved it. The movie has a 97% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) (as of May 24) and a Metacritic (opens in new tab) score of 80.

Top Gun: Maverick takes place 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Cruise’s Pete "Maverick" Mitchell coming back to the Top Gun school to train a new group of pilots for a dangerous mission. There he must also come face to face with his past.

Joining Cruise as part of the Top Gun: Maverick cast is Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick right here: