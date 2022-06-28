Tom Cruise sends heartfelt message to fans as Top Gun: Maverick smashes records

Top Gun: Maverick has earned a whopping $1bn (£810m) across the global box office, making it the most successful film of 2022 so far, and Tom Cruise has thanked fans for their ongoing support.

Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a test pilot and flight instructor, who trains a group of graduates for a specialized mission in Top Gun: Maverick, which has attracted fans of all ages to the cinema.

Following the news that the film has been a massive box office success, Tom has reached out to fans, studios and exhibitors to thank them for supporting the industry.

In a social media post, Tom Cruise wrote: "To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies."

Top Gun: Maverick was released 36 years after the original Top Gun, and Tom is joined by an all-star cast to bring the story back to the big screen. Whiplash star Miles Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late RIO and best friend, Nick "Goose", who was a fan favorite in the original film.

Miles has also reached out to fans for supporting the film, writing: "Feeling the love for Rooster and #TopGunMaverick. We share this moment together, thank you"

Top Gun: Maverick also saw the return of the legendary Val Kilmer as ADM Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, and they found a touching way to ensure he could still be included in the film despite his throat cancer which has impacted his ability to talk.

Other stars included Jennifer Connelly as Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, Maverick's rekindled love interest, Jon Hamm as VADM Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, and Ed Harris as RADM Chester "Hammer" Cain, Maverick's superior, and Lady Gaga was featured on the soundtrack so it really is a star-studded film!

Speaking about her work being featured, Lady Gaga said: "When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours."

Meanwhile, in our spoiler-free 5-star review of Top: Gun Maverick, we said: "Follow-ups are a regular part of our cinematic diet but now we have the game-changer we’ve been waiting for. This is how it’s done."

Top Gun: Maverick is still available in cinemas worldwide.