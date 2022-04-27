Lady Gaga writes 'love letter to the world' for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

Tom Cruise’s Maverick will have a new song to sing karaoke to in Top Gun: Maverick, as Lady Gaga has revealed that she has written an original song specifically for the movie. That’s one more reason to be excited for the sequel that is releasing on May 27.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Lady Gaga’s new song is titled "Hold My Hand."

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. pic.twitter.com/1GReWGW8QlApril 27, 2022 See more

The singer added on Twitter:

"I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.

"I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.

"This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3."

To that last bit, "Hold My Hand" will officially debut on May 3, with fans able to sign up to be notified and pre-save the song when it drops on Spotify and Apple Music.

The Top Gun franchise has excellent form with its movie music. The original 1986 movie soundtrack featured two hit songs, Kenny Loggins’ rocking "Danger Zone" — which makes a return in Top Gun: Maverick — and the ballad "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin. "Take My Breath Away" went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, could Lady Gaga repeat that feat with "Hold My Hand?" She’s already an Oscar winner for her song "Shallow."

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated 2022 movies and helps kick off the summer blockbuster season. Tom Cruise returns to his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, with the story taking place 30 years after the original movie and Maverick going back to Top Gun to train a new generation of fighter pilots. Of course, Maverick has his own way of teaching.

Starring alongside Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick are Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Manny Jacinto, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick releases exclusively in movie theaters on May 27. But here’s the trailer to hold you over until then.