Watch Top Gun: Maverick at home from August 23 — Tom Cruise arrives on digital

After dominating the summer at movie theaters, Top Gun: Maverick is swooping into land in homes — the Tom Cruise movie has finally set its digital and Blu-ray/DVD releases. Fans won’t just be getting the critically-acclaimed movie either, as more than 110 minutes of bonus content is part of the digital release of the movie.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to US viewers for digital rental/purchase (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, August 23, with the movie currently available to pre-order on various platforms. Meanwhile, an official digital debut date has not been confirmed for the UK, but Top Gun: Maverick is already available for pre-order on Prime Video (opens in new tab) so we suspect it's coming very soon.

The bonus content included with digital purchases of Top Gun: Maverick includes:

The fighter pilot training that the cast went through

A behind-the-scenes look at how they captured Top Gun: Maverick's incredible aerial sequences (featuring some of Tom Cruise's best stunts

A Tom Cruise featurette: he discusses his passion for aviation

A look at the design of the Darkstar aircraft from the movie

Footage from the Cannes Film Festival celebration of Tom Cruise

Music videos: Lady Gaga’s "Hold My Hand" and OneRepublic’s "I Ain’t Worried

The teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — for those eager for Cruise’s next high-flying adventure

Fans of physical media will be pleased to know that the Top Gun: Maverick 4K/Blu-ray/DVD version of the movie has a release date of November 1.

If you’re wondering when Top Gun: Maverick is going to be streaming, we are still waiting for info on that, though we do know that it’ll first be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus at first.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise favorite Top Gun. The movie picks up 30 years after the events of the latter, with Maverick (Cruise) brought back to the Top Gun school to train a new batch of hot-shot pilots for a very dangerous mission. However, things are complicated as Maverick is forced to come face-to-face with his past as Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of his old co-pilot Goose, is one of the pilots. The movie also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Val Kilmer, reprising his role as Iceman.

Top Gun: Maverick is the highest grossing movie of 2022 to date, earning more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, making it Tom Cruise’s biggest movie ever.