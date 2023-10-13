Lessons in Chemistry episode 1 recap: the start of an unexpected journey

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Lessons in Chemistry episode 1, "Little Miss Hastings."

Lessons in Chemistry begins with the star of TV cooking show "Supper At Six," Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), arriving at the TV studio. She breezes past the women waiting in line who are all thrilled to see her and walks towards the stage. Producer Walter (Kevin Sussman) asks her to do a sponsor announcement and she agrees.

With a pencil in her tidy blonde bun, Elizabeth introduces herself and the show as the women cheer. Elizabeth starts the sponsor announcement but ignores the cue cards and tosses the cans of soup she's supposed to be plugging in the trash, much to Walter's horror.

Elizabeth tells viewers they will be making lasagna in this show but testing a new variable. The women in the studio and women watching at home take out notepads and pencils, clearly hanging on Elizabeth's every word.

Back to the beginning

The story shifts to seven year earlier. Scientist Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman) is seen rowing, running and crossing the parking lot of the Hastings science building. When lab tech Elizabeth Zott arrives to start her work at Hastings she is stopped by head of personnel Fran Frask (Stephanie Koenig), who is trying to get Elizabeth to be in the Little Miss Hastings pageant. Elizabeth says no.

Elizabeth sets up the lab while Calvin is using a makeshift shower in his private lab. When Dr. Donatti (Derek Cecil) knocks and Evans opens the door wearing only a towel, Donatti reminds Evans he needs to be ready to submit his work in time for the Remsen grant because they can't continue to operate the lab without the money from that grant. Evans tells Donatti to leave.

When all the scientists leave for the day, Elizabeth stays in the lab to do her own experiments. When she needs ribose and the lab is out of it, she goes to Calvin's lab and takes some.

The next day Dr. Donatti confronts Elizabeth. She admits she has been using the lab after hours for her own research. She tells Dr. Donatti she has a Master's degree in chemistry.

Donatti doesn't show any interest in Elizabeth's research and instead encourages her to participate in the Little Miss Hastings pageant, implying her job could be on the line if she doesn't.

When Elizabeth goes back to the lab, Calvin is waiting for her. He accuses her of stealing the ribose to sell it since a secretary has no need for ribose. Indignantly Elizabeth tells him she's a chemist but he calls her a liar and storms out.

Calvin goes to Fran, telling her he wants Elizabeth punished. Fran tells him that Elizabeth is a lab tech and confirms Elizabeth does have a Master's in chemistry. Calvin is surprised but doesn't apologize. He just leaves.

Little Miss Hastings

The Little Miss Hastings pageant is held at a swanky restaurant. Elizabeth does show up but is visibly uncomfortable. Surprisingly, Calvin shows up too. He looks almost as uncomfortable as Elizabeth.

Elizabeth leaves halfway through. She ends up crossing paths with Calvin, who is having a violent allergic reaction to Mrs. Donatti's (Valentina Garcia) French perfume. He vomits violently at Elizabeth's feet. She offers to drive him home. On the way, he apologizes for calling her a secretary.

The next day at Hastings, Elizabeth is inventorying supplies in a supply room when Dr. Price (Andy Daly) comes in and sternly starts lecturing her about her early departure from the pageant. He shuts the door, and Elizabeth has a visceral reaction to the door closing. Price tells her that if she embarrasses him like that again she's done, then he opens the door and leaves.

The chemistry of cooking

At home that night, Elizabeth cooks lasagna. She finds the mechanics of cooking soothing.

The next day in the cafeteria, Calvin asks to join her. She shares the lasagna with him and explains the chemistry involved in cooking. They start talking about her research and discover they have similar passions and areas of research. They start having lunch together regularly.

Calvin tells her she's on the verge of a major scientific breakthrough and she should talk to Donatti about getting the support she needs. Elizabeth has to explain to him what sex discrimination is, and how it keeps the men in the department from taking her seriously as a scientist.

Calvin offers her the chance to work with him. He says he will tell Donatti he needs Elizabeth to be his lab tech, but he will give her free rein to conduct her own research. She accepts.

Growing pains

Elizabeth and Calvin start working together, but discover they have very different working styles. Elizabeth must have the door open. Calvin plays loud jazz music, which Elizabeth hates. The two eventually find their rhythm and their work progresses.

One morning Calvin comes running into the lab, sweaty and excited. He shuts the door without thinking and starts excitedly telling Elizabeth about a breakthrough idea. Elizabeth freezes. She asks him, with panic in her voice, to open the door. He keeps talking about his epiphany and doesn't seem to hear her. She rushes past him, flings open the door and leaves. She tells Calvin working together was a mistake and disappears down the hall.

The scene shifts back to the TV show. Elizabeth explains the chemical reaction that causes meat to brown, but when she pulls the pan out of the oven it's burned. The audience is shocked. Elizabeth explains that sometimes things just turn out messy. She seems upset. The camera cuts away as she walks off the set.

Lessons in Chemistry is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes releasing on Fridays.