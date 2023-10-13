Lessons in Chemistry cast: who's who in the 1950s drama

Lessons in Chemistry, based on the hugely successful 2022 debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, is a must-see Apple TV Plus drama set in America in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The series follows brilliant chemist Elizabeth Zott who is fired from her job in a lab when she becomes a young, single mother to her daughter Madeline. Instead, she takes a job hosting Supper at Six which becomes a much-loved cooking show.

To the frustration of her boss, Elizabeth includes scientific information in the show, which is a surprise hit with both women and men, and her passion ignites something in the millions of suppressed housewives around the country.

But who's who in this drama adaptation? Here's everything you need to know about the Lessons in Chemistry cast...

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott. (Image credit: Apple)

Brie Larson plays determined TV host and talented chemist Elizabeth Zott. Elizabeth isn't like other women around her, instead, she is trying to make her voice heard in a sexist 1950s world. However, her dream of being a chemist is put on hold when she finds herself pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab - and soon her life is taking a new direction that no one could have predicted.

Where have you seen Brie Larson before?

Brie played Carol Danvers in Marvel films Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel and took on the lead role of Jeanette in The Glass Castle in 2017. Brie has also starred in Raising Dad, 21 Jump Street, Kong: Skull Island and Just Mercy.

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Starring alongside Brie Larson is Lewis Pullman as Elizabeth's love interest, Calvin Evans. As well as being a brilliant chemist himself, Calvin isn't like the other men at Hastings Research Institute and believes in Elizabeth's brilliance and worth. Soon the pair strike up a romance that will change the course of their lives forever.

Where have you seen Lewis Pullman before?

Lewis is known for his roles in the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick and Prime Video show Outer Range. He has also starred in The Strangers: Prey at Night and is soon to take the lead role in a film adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot.

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus )

Aja Naomi King plays Elizabeth's neighbor, Harriet Sloane. The pair start as two people who simply live on the same street, but they quickly bond after a shocking turn of events pushes them together. Soon the women become firm friends as Harriet helps first-time mum and sleep-deprived Elizabeth look after her and Calvin's daughter, Madeline.

Where have you seen Aja Naomi King before?

Aja Naomi King is best known for her role in How to Get Away with Murder.

Kevin Sussman as Walter Pine

Kevin Sussman as Walter Pine. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus )

American actor and comedian Kevin Sussman plays Walter Pine, the over-worked producer at KCTV who offers Elizabeth a job working on the new TV show, Supper At Six. Although at first Walter is a typical 1950s man who believes that women can't be both beautiful and brilliant, he soon changes his mind when he meets Elizabeth and realizes she is someone unique.

Where have you seen Kevin Sussman before?

Kevin Sussman is best known for his roles as Walter in Ugly Betty and as Stuart Bloom in The Big Bang Theory.

Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask

Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus )

Stephanie Koenig plays Fran Frask, a secretary working at Hastings Research Institute. Fran and Elizabeth couldn't be more different, while Elizabeth is pushing the boundaries, Fran is unlikeable and finds Elizabeth insufferable.

Where have you seen Stephanie Koenig before?

Stephanie Koenig is known for her roles in The Flight Attendant, The Offer, Good Luck With Everything and The Spy Movie.

Who else stars in Lessons in Chemistry?

Alice Halsey as Madeline Evans Zott, Elizabeth and Calvin's daughter

Patrick Walker as Wakely, a former classmate of Calvin’s

Thomas Mann as Boryweitz, Elizabeth's colleague at Hastings Research Institute

Beau Bridges as Wilson, a connection from Calvin's past

Rainn Wilson as Phil Lebensmal, KCTV’s executive producer

Ashley Monique Clark as Martha Wakeley

Derek Cecil as Dr. Robert Donatti, Elizabeth’s boss at Hastings Research Institute

Six-Thirty, Calvin and Elizabeth's talking dog!

Andy Daly as Dr. Price

Joy Jacobson as Shari

Lessons In Chemistry is now available worldwide on Apple TV Plus.