She Said: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Carey Mulligan movie

She Said is the powerful story of two New York Times journalists who sought to expose the long, dark history of abuse in Hollywood. Their work exposed the horrors that women faced in their dealings with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, leading to the groundbreaking #MeToo movement.

Here’s everything we know about She Said.

She Said premieres in theaters on November 18 in the US and the UK.

The movie joins a fairly crowded month at the box office, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing November 11 and Disney’s long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, arriving November 24.

Despite the crowded box office landscape, movies typically do well in November thanks to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the US, when many fans flock to the theater with family and friends.

What is She Said about?

Here’s the official synopsis of She Said from Universal Pictures:

"Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever."

Who is in the She Said cast?

She Said stars Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor. This isn’t the first collaboration for Mulligan and Kazan; they appeared together in the 2015 series The Walker.

Mulligan is a two-time Oscar nominee and winner of the Best Actress BAFTA for her role in 2009’s An Education. She’s also known for her roles in Collateral and Drive.

Kazan is widely known for her role as Emily in The Big Sick. She’s also appeared in The Deuce, The Plot Against America and Clickbait.

She Said also stars Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Keilly McQuail (Orange is the New Black, The Plot Against America), Maren Lord (Paper Girls, The Plot Against America) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark).

Who directed She Said?

Maria Schrader directed She Said. Schrader is a prolific actress perhaps best known for playing the character Lenora Rauch in Deutschland 83, Deutschland 86 and Deutschland 89. She Said is her biggest directorial project to date, though she previously directed the German movies Love Life and I'm Your Man, as well as multiple episodes of the Netflix mini series Unorthodox.

The script was written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz based on Kantor and Twohey's book (opens in new tab) of the same name.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner serve as producers on the project under Plan B Entertainment.

Is there a trailer for She Said?

The trailer for She Said features Twohey and Kantor’s quest to discover the truth behind the abuse taking place in Hollywood. They quickly discover that many of the women impacted by Harvey Weinstein’s deplorable behavior are either afraid to speak out and risk backlash or are prevented from speaking out by gag orders.

As they gather more and more proof of what’s happening to these women, they quickly realize that the only way for them to feel comfortable speaking out is by speaking out together, as a united front.

How to watch She Said

She Said will debut in theaters in the US and UK on November 18.