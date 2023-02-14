Love Again: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the romance movie
Ready to fall in love… again?
It's time for another big-screen romance, with the 2023 new movie Love Again.
Another addition to the romantic comedy genre (with some heartfelt drama mixed in there for good measure), Love Again comes from a 2022 novel and focuses on how love can happen in unexpected ways and lift us up, with a little help from Celine Dion.
Here is everything that you need to know about Love Again.
Love Again release date
Love Again wants to make audiences swoon starting May 12, when it premieres exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and many other countries.
Love Again plot
The movie is based on Sofie Cramer's 2022 novel Text for You (opens in new tab). Here is the official synopsis:
"What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person… and win her heart."
Jim Strouse wrote the screenplay.
Love Again cast
Love Again's central couple, Mira and Rob, are played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.
Chopra Jonas is a former Miss World (2000) who then made her acting debut in Bollywood. Her star began to rise in Hollywood with the TV show Quantico and appearances in movies like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, The White Tiger and, most recently, The Matrix Resurrections. Of course, she is also one half of a Hollywood power couple with her husband Nick Jonas, who has a small part in Love Again.
Heughan has already earned heartthrob status for many with his most notable role as Jamie Fraser in the hit TV series Outlander. Some of his other roles have been in the 2022 TV series Suspect and movies Bloodshot and A Prince for Christmas.
The other big name in the cast is Grammy-winner Celine Dion, a rare acting job for the legendary singer. Dion is of course no stranger to movies though, having provided songs for movies like Beauty and the Beast, Deadpool 2 and, famously, Titanic. Dion is also providing some new songs for the Love Again soundtrack.
Other members of the Love Again cast include Celia Imrie, Lydia West, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Steve Oram and Sofia Barclay.
Love Again trailer
Fittingly enough, the first Love Again trailer was released on Valentine's Day. Watch the trailer directly below:
Love Again director
In addition to writing the script, Jim Strouse is the director for Love Again. While perhaps not widely known, Strouse has a number of directing credits under his belt, including the movies Grace is Gone, The Winning Season, People Places Things and The Incredible Jessica James.
