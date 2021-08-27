‘The Matrix: Resurrections’: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the sequel

The Matrix changed the game when it was released in 1999. Despite its first two sequels not living up to fans’ expectations, that hasn’t stopped anticipation from being sky high for the fourth movie in the action franchise, which recently revealed its title, The Matrix: Resurrections.

The original trilogy starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Laurence Fishburne as Neo, Trinity and Morpheus, respectively. In an apocalyptic world, they fought against machines that have imprisoned much of humanity in a simulated reality known as the Matrix. The trademark of the franchise was a slow-motion technique dubbed “bullet time” that other films attempted to rip off, but few could duplicate to the same effect.

What can we expect from another trip inside the Matrix? Here’s everything that we know about The Matrix: Resurrections so far.

What is the plot of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’?

No official details on the plot of The Matrix: Resurrections have come out yet, but Warner Bros. debuted the first footage from the sequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the annual convention for movie theater owners. The trailer has not been made available to the public, but multiple publications have reported on what was shown.

The footage shows Keanu Reeves’ Neo/Thomas Anderson with a therapist (played by Neil Patrick Harris), discussing dreams and feeling that things are not right with the world. Then in a coffee shop, he runs into Carrie-Ann Moss’ character, but the two do not know each other. Neo is taking blue pills daily until he meets a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) that gives him a red pill. The footage then shows Neo’s powers and action sequences that fans of The Matrix franchise will be familiar with.

Clearly, what we can gather from this is that Neo and Trinity have lost all memory of the Matrix and need to be woken up once again. What exactly lies in store for them after that we still don’t know, but are looking forward to finding out.

Who is in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ cast?

Original trilogy stalwarts Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are of course on board to reprise their characters Neo and Trinity. While Laurence Fishburne is sadly absent from the film, Abdul-Mateen II bore a striking resemblance to a young Morpheus according to reports on the trailer. Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) and Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian) are also set to come back for the latest sequel.

New additions to The Matrix: Resurrections cast include the previously mentioned Neil Patrick Harris, as well as Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Ellen Hollman.

Who is ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ director?

The original Matrix trilogy was directed by the Wachowski siblings, Lana and Lilly. However, just Lana Wachowski is returning to direct The Matrix: Resurrections.

Lilly Wachowski recently explained why she chose not to return for the sequel , saying that with all the things that was going on with her during her transition, she wasn’t interested in retreading previous material.

This will be the first feature film that the Wachowskis have not directed as a duo.

Warner Bros. has set a Dec. 22 release date for The Matrix: Resurrections. As with all Warner Bros. movies in 2021, that release date will be for both movie theaters and a streaming release on HBO Max.

The hybrid release strategy for films has been a big topic for Hollywood over the last year and change, and will continue to be moving forward. However, Warner Bros. has already made a commitment that it will return to exclusively releasing its movies in theaters for a set window (now 45 days) before launching the films on streaming.

The Matrix: Resurrections will be the final film that gets the day-and-date release in theaters and on streaming. It will be available on HBO Max for 30 days after its release and is only available to subscribers to the $14.99 HBO Max plan.

Is there a ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ trailer?

As mentioned above, a trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections was shown at CinemaCon but it has not yet been made available to the public. What to Watch will share the trailer here as soon as it is available.

How to watch ‘The Matrix’ movies

Before you watch The Matrix: Resurrections, you can catch up with the original trilogy of films on streaming.

The entire Matrix trilogy (The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions) is available to stream on HBO Max. This means that once The Matrix: Resurrections is on the streaming service you can play all four movies back-to-back-to-back-to-back if you really wanted to.