Suspect: cast, plot and everything we know about the new crime drama

Having recently played burned-out DS Michael Broome in the Netflix drama Stay Close and cop-turned-killer Tom Brannick in BBC One’s Bloodlands, James Nesbitt’s latest role sees him portray a tormented detective on the hunt for his daughter’s killer in Channel 4 thriller, Suspect.

Suspect: When does it start?

The eight-part drama is expected to air on Channel 4 in mid-June, although the exact date is still to be confirmed.

Suspect: What’s the story?

Arriving at a hospital mortuary for a routine ID check, veteran detective Danny Frater (James Nesbitt) gets a devastating shock when he discovers the young woman on the slab is his estranged daughter, Christina. The autopsy suggests suicide but Danny’s convinced Christina was murdered and goes on the hunt for her killer.

Believing his daughter Christina was murdered, Danny is a man on a mission... (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suspect: Who’s in it?

Bloodlands actor James Nesbitt leads an all-star cast for this gripping thriller. He’s joined on-screen by Joely Richardson (The Tudors), who plays pathologist Jackie Sowden, Anne-Marie Duff (Shameless), as Danny’s ex-wife Susannah, and Richard E. Grant (Withnail and I) as business mogul Harry Carr.

Suspect also stars Niamh Algar (The Virtues), as Christina’s partner, Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) as lap-dancing club manager Maia, Sacha Dhawan (Line of Duty) as drug dealer Jaisal, Sam Heughan (Outlander) as Danny’s ex-police partner Ryan, and Ben Miller (Death in Paradise) as Danny’s former boss, Richard.

Suspect: What sets it apart from other crime dramas?

Unlike other cop shows, Suspect is comprised of eight half-hour episodes, with a different actor starring opposite James in each installment.

These ‘two-handers’ see Danny share an intense exchange with someone who was close to his daughter Christina and who may have played a part in her demise.

James, pictured here alongside Richard E. Grant, stars opposite a different actor in each episode. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suspect: What does James Nesbitt say about his new role?

As Danny, the Northern Irish actor goes on quite a journey as he tries to find out what really happened to his daughter, Christina…

"I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script," reveals Nesbitt.

"Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter's untimely death, and I really can't wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent."

Suspect: Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but as soon as an official trailer is released we will update this page.