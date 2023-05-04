Are you ready to fall in love again with the latest romantic comedy movie? Because you just might with the new 2023 movie Love Again. But where can you watch Love Again? Is it playing up on the big screen at your local movie theater or can you bundle up on your couch and watch at home?

We have all the details on that below, but first a bit of info on the movie. Love Again is based on the novel Text for You by Sofie Cramer which came out in 2022. The story sees a young woman trying to move on from her fiancé's death, sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number. However, the number has been reassigned to a journalist who becomes enchanted with them and longs to meet the person sending them.

If Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not necessarily your type of movie, here’s how you can watch Love Again as an alternative.

How to watch Love Again in movie theaters

Love Again releases on May 5 in the US exclusively in movie theaters. It then premieres in UK movie theaters on May 10. Exclusive means just that, so a trip to the movie theater is the only way you are going to be able to see Love Again for the time being.

To find out where Love Again is playing near you, you can visit the Love Again movie website (opens in new tab), check the website of your favorite local movie theater or use Fandango (opens in new tab), which gives you showtimes for the movie at all of your local area theaters. You can also purchase your tickets for the film directly through any of these services.

A quick pointer, if you love going to the movies but aren't fond of the hit it can have on your wallet, many US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription and membership programs to help out with that. Some programs offer a certain allotment of movies subscribers can see each month, while others provide discounted and occasionally free tickets, as well as deals on concessions. Here's a round-up of some of the best movie theater subscription and membership programs.

Is Love Again streaming?

While Netflix and other streaming services have become the hotbed for romantic comedies lately, Love Again is not heading to streaming right away. At this time, we don't have a streaming release date.

We do have an inkling of where it may end up once it does hit streaming though. As a Sony Pictures movie, Netflix is the most likely place, as the studio and streamer have a current deal in place that covers movie streaming debuts. However, that is not confirmed at this time.

Love Again may head to digital on-demand before it becomes available as part of a popular streaming service library, but again, we don't have a timeframe on that either. Once we do, we'll update this post.

What else to know about Love Again

Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel) and Sam Heughan (Outlander) as the hopeful romantics, while Celine Dion is set to make her acting debut, playing herself. Celia Imrie (The Diplomat), Russell Tovey (American Horror Story), Sofia Barclay (We Are Lady Parts), Lydia West (Inside Man), Steve Oram (Code 404) and Nick Jonas, Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, co-star in the movie. Jim Strouse wrote and directed the film.

Here is the official synopsis:

"What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart.”

Watch the trailer for Love Again right here