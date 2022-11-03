Inside Man Netflix cast: Meet the stars in the thrilling drama

Who's in the Inside Man cast on Netflix?

Inside Man is a four-part miniseries from Sherlock creator and former Doctor Who showrunner, Steven Moffat. This dark thriller centers on the lives of four people whose lives cross in the most unlikely of ways... but what could possibly draw a vicar and his wife from a quaint English town, an abrupt maths tutor, an investigative reporter, and a man on death row together?

The series first premiered in the UK earlier this year, with some regarding it as one of the best BBC dramas. On October 31, Inside Man finally arrived on Netflix, where it has quickly become one of the most-streamed new shows.

Below you can find out which stars feature in the Inside Man cast and get a brief introduction to their characters, though we've done our best not to spoil anything about the show.

Who's who in the Inside Man cast: Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff

Jefferson Grieff in his cell. (Image credit: Hartswood Films Ltd/Paul Stephenson)

Stanley Tucci plays the titular "Inside Man", Jefferson Grieff. Grieff is criminologist who murdered his wife. Dubbed the "death row detective"; he solves cases that fit his specific set of morals whilst he's imprisoned.

Where else have you seen Stanley Tucci? Tucci is an American actor and filmmaker known for a wide range of projects including The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games franchise, Spotlight, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, Apple TV Plus's Central Park and, recently, his travel series, Searching for Italy.

David Tennant as Harry Watling

Harry Watling. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker)

David stars as mild-mannered vicar Harry Watling, who ends up getting wrapped up in a hostage situation after trying to protect a friend.

Where else have you seen David Tennant? Tennant is likely best known for his work in Doctor Who as both the Tenth and 14th Doctor (for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary), though he's also had major roles in Marvel's Jessica Jones, Good Omens, Around the World in 80 Days, Staged, Des, Broadchurch, to name but a few.

Lydia West as Beth Davenport

Beth Davenport speaking to Jefferson Grieff. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson)

As part of the Inside Man cast, Lydia West plays investigative journalist, Beth Davenport.

Where else have you seen Lydia West? Lydia West is likely best known for playing Jill Baxter in the 2021 drama, It's A Sin, though she's also appeared in Suspicion, Years and Years, Dracula and The Pentaverate.

Dolly Wells as Janice Fife

Maths tutor Janice Fife. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson)

Dolly Wells completes the main character lineup. Janice is a maths tutor, though she ends up getting trapped in a cellar after making a shocking discovery.

Where else have you seen Dolly Wells? Dolly has had roles in a range of British shows including Dracula, The Outlaws, The Pursuit of Love and Spy and movies including Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Bridget Jones's Diary.

Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling

Mary, Harry's wife. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson)

Lyndsey Marshal features as Harry's wife, Mary. As the plot unfolds, the pair begin to fracture as they have opposing views of what to do in their predicament.

Where else have you seen Lyndsey Marshal? Like many of her Inside Man co-stars, Lyndsey has also appeared in Dracula, though she's also appeared in Hanna, Trauma, The League of Gentlemen, Silent Witness and Rome.

Louis Oliver as Ben Watling

Father and son, Harry and Ben. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood Films/Sally Mais)

Louis Oliver features as Harry and Mary's son, Ben.

Where else have you seen Louis Oliver? Louis has appeared in Mike Flanagan's 2021 Netflix horror series, Midnight Mass and he previously played a young Sherlock Holmes in Moffat's adaptation, Sherlock.

Louis is the son of Inside Man creator Steven Moffat and the show's Executive Producer, Sue Vertue.

Who else is in the Inside Man cast?

Along with the major stars, the Inside Man cast also includes Atkins Estimond as Grieff's cellmate, Dillon Kempton, Kate Dickie as Morag, one of Grieff's contacts, and Dylan Baker as Casey, a federal agent, Mark Quartley as Edgar Hopperwood, Eke Chukwu as Keith.