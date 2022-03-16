Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2: locations and everything we know about the food show

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is coming back for a second season, with the popular actor once again traversing across Italy to sample the incredible tastes that makes the country legendary for its food and exploring the history and current culture around it. Warning, watching Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy may make you crave pasta, red wine and other Italian delicacies.

After airing season 1 in 2021 on CNN in the US (and being one of the best TV shows of 2021), Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 will once again air on the cable news network for US audiences.

Here is everything we know about Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2.

Plans have shifted on the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 release date due to world events. Originally scheduled to premiere its first episode on Sunday, March 13 in the US, Stanley Tucci took to Instagram on March 2 and announced that the premiere of the new season would be delayed due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Though Tucci’s post says late spring, no new date was given.

In the UK, audiences are still getting their first taste of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. There is no information yet as to when season 2 will be available in the UK.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy premise

Premiering at a time when travel wasn’t an option, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy provided a way for viewers to travel and explore the culture of Italy from their homes (portions of the first season were shot pre-COVID, with others completed following COVID guidelines).

In the show, Tucci sets out to learn more about his Italian heritage and the food that is such an integral part of that by exploring the different regions of Italy and sampling their trademark delicacies. That journey will continue in Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2. Here is the official synopsis from CNN on season 2:

“In the second season of this critically acclaimed series, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci indulges his passion for Italian cooking as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine. From the hearty, traditional dishes in Umbria to the unique cuisine of Venice, Tucci continues his journey to understand Italy’s culture and history through its food.”

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 locations

In Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 1, the six episodes covered six cities/regions of Italy — Naples/Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily. For season 2, CNN has shared four more locations that the popular actor will explore.

As mentioned above, Tucci will visit Venice and Umbria, but he will also head to the Piedmont region of Italy. Also, for the first time the show will travel outside of Italy, as Tucci explores the impact of Italian immigration on London’s food scene. Here’s a sampling of what’s in store for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy at all of these stops in season 2:

Venice

Stanley Tucci visits the Veneto, once the center of a world-trading empire and home to the “Floating City,” Venice. Stanley explores the ingenuity of the Venetians, who have embraced the unexpected delights and challenges of the lagoon, in addition to the produce of Veneto’s fertile land. Veneto has a fascinating food culture due to its aquatic environment and the countless influences from around the world over throughout its vast and storied history.

Umbria

In this episode, Stanley Tucci visits Umbria, nicknamed The Green Heart of Italy. While this small, predominantly rural region lives in the shadow of its more glamorous neighbor, Tuscany, Umbria has an ancient history that predates even the Romans. And, with the highest consumption of pork per capita, Umbria is a carnivore’s dream. From wild boar hunts to incredible black truffle farms, Stanley will explore the riches this land has to offer, while also questioning whether old traditions and centuries of religious orthodoxy are preventing younger generations from breaking through.

Piedmont

In this episode, Stanley Tucci visits the region that made the dream of unified Italy a reality. Piedmont boasts refined French heritage and precious peasant traditions. Once the engine room of Italian industrialization, Piedmont is now spearheading a slow food revolution. Between reimagined risotto and the elusive white truffle, Stanley will discover a region with an illustrious past but with its sights firmly set on the future.

London

Stanley sets out to explore how Italian immigration has transformed the food scene in his adopted hometown of London. Forget what you think you know about this city. London is a culinary mecca where Italian food from every region gets a chance to shine. The burrata is so creamy and pasta is so fresh that it may rival Italy itself. For over a century, Italians here have found inventive ways to create Italian food so good it’s enough to render Stanley speechless.

Is there a Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 trailer?