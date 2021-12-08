How to watch BBC iPlayer on your PS5

The BBC iPlayer app is now available to add on PlayStation 5 games consoles.

BBC iPlayer is finally available to watch on PlayStation 5 consoles in the UK.

The BBC iPlayer app has been available to watch on video game consoles since the days of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Although iPlayer has been available on the latest generation of Xbox Series consoles since December last year, it has been missing from Sony's gaming systems since they launched. Until now.

The BBC recently announced that PS5 owners can finally add the app to their games console. This means, as long as you're paying your TV license fee, you can now watch all the latest BBC content from your console.

If you need a hand finding the iPlayer app, we've put this little guide together explaining how to watch BBC iPlayer on your PlayStation 5.

How to watch BBC iPlayer on PlayStation 5

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find and install the BBC iPlayer app on your PS5 console.

From your PS5 home screen, switch to the Media tab at the top of the screen.

Scroll along the menu to find the "All Apps" section.

Select the BBC iPlayer app from this section (its currently in both the "Featured" section and listed under "Video and Music apps").

Download the app to add it to your Media apps list — this shouldn't take very long at all.

The first time you open the iPlayer app you'll also need to use another device to log into your BBC account.

Although you can just follow the on-screen instructions that pop up when you launch the app, here's how you can log into your BBC account:

Using another device (tablet, smartphone, computer), head to the following web address: www.bbc.com/account/TV

At that website, you'll be asked to log in to your BBC account.

After you've logged in, you'll need to type in the activation code that is displayed on the screen your PS5 console is connected to.

After a couple of seconds, you'll be logged in on the PS5 iPlayer app so you can start watching all the latest BBC shows either live or on-demand..

Need something to watch? Here are just a few of our recommendations for the best shows and movies that you can watch on BBC iPlayer right now: