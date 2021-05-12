'We Are Lady Parts' — release date, cast, trailer, and insider info on C4’s new sitcom

Banding together. First look image of C4's new comedy We Are Lady Parts.

Turn your TV volume up to 11 in anticipation of We Are Lady Parts, coming to Channel 4 soon.

The brain child of writer and director Nida Manzoor the contemporary comedy about an all female Muslim punk band started life as Lady Parts, a C4 Comedy Blap in 2019, and has now reformed for an exhilarating six-part series.

Nida says: “I had such a blast making the C4 Comedy Blap and am so thrilled to have the opportunity to make a full series. The show is so close to my heart and I feel very lucky to be working with the incredible people at Channel 4 and WTTV who have been so supportive and encouraging throughout.”

Microbiology student and part-time music teacher Amina Hussein (Hang Ups’ Anjana Vasan) is reluctantly recruited to punk band Lady Parts as their lead guitarist. Amina doesn’t want to join, but she does want a date with the drummer’s dreamboat brother Ahsan so agrees to audition.

Fresh, fun, comically attuned and featuring original songs We Are Lady Parts also stars Sarah Kameela Impey (Halcyon Heights) as fearsome front woman Saira, Juliette Motamed (Lady Parts original short) as strong-minded drummer Ayesha, Faith Omole (Endeavour) as the band’s artistic bassist Bisma, and Lucie Shorthouse (Bulletproof) as their enigmatic manager Momtaz.

The supporting cast includes Shobu Kapoor (EastEnders, Citizen Khan) as Amina’s unconventional mum Seema, Zaqi Ismail (Britannia) plays Ahsan, the object of Amina’s affections, and Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty) stars as Amina’s straight-laced best friend Noor.

Join us... Amina's first encounter with Lady Parts. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Episode one of We Are Lady Parts debuts on C4 on Thursday 20 May 2021. All six episodes will be available on All4 after the first episode airs.

Is there a trailer for We Are Lady Parts?

Yes! Channel 4 have released this trailer introducing the band and leaving us crying out for more, more, more (and an encore)...

We Are Lady Parts filming locations

Set in London the series’ exteriors were filmed in and around East London, while many of the interiors are set pieces.