We Are Lady Parts season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

After debuting to much acclaim with its first season all the way back in 2021, We Are Lady Parts season 2 is finally set to rock on. Three years is a long time to wait for new episodes, so we've got everything you need to know to refresh your memory on the comedy series.

We Are Lady Parts, which debuted in the UK on Channel 4 and in the US on Peacock and was created by Nida Manzoor, was universally loved by critics, earning a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes . Award bodies felt similarly, with the show winning three BAFTA TV Awards and three other nominations, as well as a Peabody Award, and multiple nominations from the Gotham Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

With the award-winning show returning, let's go over all of the details about We Are Lady Parts season 2 that you need to know.

We Are Lady Parts season 2 takes the stage on Thursday, May 30, as the show premieres new episodes on Peacock in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.

For US viewers, a Peacock subscription is necessary to watch We Are Lady Parts. Plans for the streaming service start at $5.99 per month.

In the UK, Channel 4 is available as a TV channel on your basic TV packages, but also as a free streaming service; though you can pay to upgrade and remove ads from shows.

We Are Lady Parts season 2 cast

The band is back together in We Are Lady Parts season 2, as Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail and Shobu Kapoor are all set to return to their roles.

In addition to the usual cast, a couple of guest stars have been confirmed for the season. They are comedian Meera Syal and education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

We Are Lady Parts season 2 plot

After the band got together in season 1, season 2 sees them deal with success. Here is the official synopsis for the season:

"Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether 'making it big' is really what they want."

We Are Lady Parts season 2 trailer

Check out both the US and UK trailers for We Are Lady Parts season 2 directly below: