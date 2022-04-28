The Diplomat — cast, plot and all about the crime drama set in Barcelona

The Diplomat on Alibi stars Sophie Rundle and Danny Sapani and is filming in Barcelona.

Set in the heart of Barcelona, The Diplomat on Alibi sees Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle playing consular worker Laura Simmonds helping Brits who get into trouble abroad. Part lawyer, part counselor and part cop, Laura will fight to protect those who come through the doors of the British Consul in Barcelona but sometimes her diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit. The crime series also stars Killing Eve’s Danny Sapani and Serena Manteghi (Mrs Wilson).

You can expect murky crimes set against the stunning architecture of Barcelona, so here’s all you need to know about The Diplomat...

The Diplomat is six-part series that will debut on Alibi later in 2022. We don’t have an exact air date as yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll post it here once it’s confirmed.

Also if there's to be a US or international release date we will also update this page.

The Diplomat plot

In The Diplomat, Laura Simmonds (Sophie Rundle) works at the Barcelona consul and alongside her colleague and friend Alba Ortiz (Serena Manteghi) works hard to help the multitude of British nationals who end up in trouble in the Spanish city.

As the series opens we see her supporting the father of a young British barman who died unexpectedly while working on a yacht in the city’s notorious marina. The local cops are convinced his death was an unfortunate accident but the boy’s grieving father Colin (Danny Sapani) is convinced something sinister has taken place. Soon Laura and Alba’s quest for justice uncovers links to organized crime and the British security services, placing them all in danger from those who will go to any lengths to keep the truth hidden.

The Diplomat cast — Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds

Sophie Rundle plays lead character Laura Simmonds in The Diplomat. She's best know as Ann Walker in the hit series Gentleman Jack, alongside Suranne Jones. She also starred in The Nest and Bodyguard, as well as playing Ada in the smash hit Peaky Blinders. Sophie has an impressive CV having also been in shows such as The Bletchley Circle, Episodes, Happy Valley, Brief Encounters and Jamestown. She’s also had roles in movies such as The Midnight Sky, Elizabeth is Missing and Great Expectations.

Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker and Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Diplomat?

Laura’s friend and colleague, Alba is played by Mrs Wilson and The Hound of the Baskervilles actor Serena Manteghi. Killing Eve and MotherFatherSon star Danny Sapani plays grief-stricken father Colin Sutherland. Steve Cree (A Discovery of Witches, Outlander) is Sam Henderson, while Isak Férriz and Laia Costa also star.

Is there a trailer for The Diplomat?

No trailer for The Diplomat has yet been released by Alibi but we will post here if one does arrive.