Mr. & Mrs. Smith: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the Donald Glover TV series

Get ready to meet the Smiths, as Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the new Prime Video original series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, among the new 2024 TV shows viewers can look forward to.

If the title sounds familiar, that's because it is the same as the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie movie that saw them play a married couple unaware that each were highly-skilled assassins. This is a new twist on that concept, however, with Glover and Erskine playing two strangers that are married off as a cover for their spy work.

We've got all of the information you need to know about Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith right here.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres worldwide on Prime Video Friday, February 2, 2024. All eight episodes of the series will be available immediately to binge for Prime Video subscribers.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith cast

The new series has an incredible roster of actors and actresses set to appear, but of course headlining it all are Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Glover is a well known figure on both the big and small screen. He broke out with a starring role in the sitcom Community and then was the creator and star of the critically-acclaimed series Atlanta. In movies, he has appeared in the likes of The Martian, Magic Mike XXL, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Lion King. Glover is also known by his musician name, Childish Gambino.

Erskine also has a number of highly acclaimed credits to her name, including Man Seeking Woman, Insecure, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but she is best known for creating and starring in PEN15, for which she received three Emmy nominations.

Now for the impressive supporting cast, it includes Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman), Eiza González (Ambulance), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Ron Perlman (Poker Face), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Paul Dano (Dumb Money), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance), Parker Posey (The Staircase) and Wagner Moura (Narcos).

Image 1 of 4 Maya Erskine and Donald Glover in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video) Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video) Donald Glover in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video) Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith plot

Here is the official synopsis for Mr. & Mrs. Smith:

"In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for the series, which we think makes it look like a lot of fun. Give it a watch for yourself right here:

How to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith

As a Prime Video original series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is only going to be available to Prime Video subscribers. The good news is that if you subscribe to Amazon Prime you automatically are signed up for Prime Video, which not only gives you access to Mr. & Mrs. Smith when it airs but other original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, The Rings of Power, The Boys and the upcoming series Fallout.

If you're curious about how to watch the Pitt/Jolie version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, fittingly enough it is also streaming right now on Prime Video.