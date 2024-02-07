Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 3 recap: Trouble in paradise

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a Prime Video comedy-drama that sees two spies — played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — cutting all ties to their previous lives to undertake a new gig. They're paired up together as a married couple (John and Jane Smith) by a clandestine organization and sent off on a series of high-risk missions.

In the comedy-drama's third episode, John and Jane are sent off on their "honeymoon" to the Italian Dolomites. There, they're tasked with spying on a bickering couple. But whilst trying to succeed, the pair end up having their own relationship trouble. And solving personal drama whilst your target is being kidnapped is a tall order! Here's our full Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 3 recap.

Honeymooning

The episode opens with Hihi describing their latest mission. John and Jane have been booked into the Fanes Hotel, next door to their new targets, Gavol and Parker Martin (played by Sharon Horgan and Billy Campbell, respectively).

They're instructed to spy on and report their observations of the couple and are told they need to bug both Gavol and Parker's phones in time for them to record a key call at 5 pm the following day.

To do so, they set up a monitor to watch their movements inside the room. And once that's installed, they set to work enjoying their cozy room together (complete with champagne).

Gavol and Parker's marriage is not in a good place; they're seen arguing over sleeping in separate rooms, and this prompts John and Jane to discuss their own sleeping arrangements back home now that they've become a proper couple, too. Normally, John's been slipping away to his own room every time they've slept together. He wants to leave the room and enjoy their hotel, but the warning "do not fail" in their latest briefing has Jane worried about their job.

Ultimately, Gavol and Parker's chat goes nowhere, and Jane asks John to promise that, no matter how their work goes, they won't end up in the same place that their targets are in. In the middle of the night, Jane wakes up she hears a noise, and the two spies sweep their room; finding nothing, they head back to sleep.

The following morning, Jane wakes up on her own and finds a text from John; he'd gone to the gym before it got busy but asks to meet for breakfast. In the hotel restaurant, they spot the Martins who don't exactly seem to be on speaking terms. Over breakfast, John and Jane have a mild spat over their table manners, but decide the best way to bug Parker and Gavol's devices will be to go after them separately.

Whilst John is distracted talking to an elderly couple sitting behind them, Jane spots their targets leaving the restaurant. She drags him away from the conversation and makes it clear doesn't want to make vacation friends, ever.

They tail Gavol and Parker on the ski lift... which is where John reveals he doesn't know how to ski, even though he bought all their ski gear. They also have a fraught conversation about the "spam" calls John's been getting... which are actually phone calls with his mother, whom he's not supposed to be in contact with whatsoever.

Jane is furious that John didn't cut ties with her and worries that it could put them and her in danger; John laments that he had to take care of her and couldn't let her go, but admits he's not told his mom anything compromising about his new job. He's also shocked to learn that Jane hasn't spoken to her father since taking the job.

Separate ways

Our spy couple tracks the Martins down the slopes to a Christmas market (John puts in a suitably terrible performance downhill). Whilst tailing their targets, they are waylaid by the elderly couple from earlier. Frustrated that the Martins are getting away, Jane threatens the couple, promising to shoot them if they don't shut up and get out of the way.

John and Jane catch back up to the Martins in a cafe. Gavol and Parker are fighting, as Gavol's busy working, and Parker wants her to be in the moment on their trip (especially with their young son in tow). John and Jane are also at odds; she wants to know why John slipped away to call his mom and accuses him of pulling away from her in their new relationship.

After Parker asks if Gavol even wants to stay in their marriage, she gets up and leaves. And since Jane's giving him the silent treatment, John follows her back to the ski resort. In the gondola, he switches off location sharing on his phone.

John follows Gavol to a sauna. The pair enjoy a trip to the sauna, and then sip whiskey in a private room. John also orders a bowl of rice to dry out her phone, since the moisture in the sauna caused it to malfunction.

Gavol opens up to him about the state of her marriage; she just sometimes needs to have a bit of space from Parker but has noticed that her husband doesn't look at her the way he used to anymore. When her phone has sufficiently dried out, John "checks its working" (bugging it under the table) and hands it over.

Meanwhile, Jane approaches Parker at the bar. He similarly opens up about the state of his marriage, and his worries that their son, Graham, is going to grow up lonely and addicted to his phone. Jane bugs Parker's phone whilst simultaneously downloading the same game Graham's been playing, and hands the phone back.

Reconciliation

Gavol complains of feeling sick, so she gets up from the table and leaves John. He promptly starts listening to her device. Gavol asks for directions to a bathroom; a waiter offers to direct her, but John soon hears the call take a darker turn, as she's being taken away from the resort.

Following the sound up the mountain, he sees some men bundling Gavol into a car. Jane repeatedly tries and fails to get hold of him as it's minutes before the important phone call. When she finally gets through, John tells her Gavol's been kidnapped; her attackers then call Parker.

Realizing this is the key event, they record the ensuing conversation. Parker is instructed to release all his shares in the business within one hour, or they'll execute Gavol. Parker refuses the request, worrying about Graham's future.

Upon hearing this, John springs into action to save Gavol (despite Jane's warnings not to). He manages to free Gavol but gets pinned down in the process. Jane sends him a string of messages asking him to respond; John doesn't, but switches location sharing on his phone back on; she commandeers a nearby snowmobile and speeds to his location.

Jane finds John alive but badly beaten and freezing. She rushes back to their hotel room and puts him in the tub to warm back up, and the couple have a heart-to-heart about how much they mean to one another. The episode ends with them comfortably sharing a bed on the train home. John asks if they can keep sharing a bed when they get back to NYC.

