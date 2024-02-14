Mr. & Mrs. Smith ending explained: Do John and Jane survive?

This article contains spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 8, "A Breakup". Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a high-octane Prime Video comedy-drama about two spies — played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — who leave their old lives behind in favor of a brand new assignment. They're paired up together as a married couple (John and Jane Smith) by a clandestine organization and sent off on a series of high-risk missions.

The final episode of the series reunites us with John and Jane after their break-up. Following their third failed mission, they were told to await further instructions on what to do next, and this episode shows what they're tasked with: taking their former partners out for good. But it eventually turns out that there might be other Smiths on their tail, too.

Here's our full recap of the season finale if you need the Mr. & Mrs. Smith ending explained.

'Take out your Smith'

Mr. & Mrs. Smith's season finale opens with Jane waking up and getting ready for the day around her home, with John nowhere to be seen. She sits down at her laptop and opens the app they used to speak to Hihi, receiving a chilling message: "TERMINATE! Take out your Smith". Jane shuts the laptop and reaches for her phone, but fails to send a message along to John.

Instead, she gets dressed and heads out to grab breakfast. Upon her return, she realizes her cat's not been fed, so opens a can of food for Max, spilling some on the floor. Just as she ducks down to clean up the mess, a bullet rips through the window and hits the counter. Jane grabs a kitchen knife and takes shelter away from the window behind the kitchen island, waiting for more shots. She speaks to Max, and spots blood dripping down onto her hand; the bullets might have missed her, but they took out her cat,

After the title card, we jump over to John, walking his mother back to her place elsewhere in the city. Swinging the door open, he hesitates on the threshold, spotting that the downstairs toilet is open, and the seat's up. John sends his mother away while he checks the house out, and he investigates the area, spotting a tripwire connected to some explosives just inside the door. He pulls out his phone and texts Jane, telling her they need to talk right now.

The Smiths meet up at the Whitney Museum of American Art, trading barbs over the danger they've been in. Deciding they don't want to have it out in the museum, they plan to meet outside the building. As they exit the building, John finds himself trapped in the revolving door by a knife, with a bomb threatening to go off in a handbag. He manages to avoid the explosion and stumbles out the door; the two lock eyes and Jane takes off down the street, with John in pursuit.

After a run, Jane pulls a knife out and they start fighting. Some bystanders step in as she starts to choke him out, and the Smiths defeat them together before returning to their battle; they flee the scene when they spot some cops arriving. Their chase leads the pair into a crowd, but with cops on both sides, John causes a disturbance by shouting about a bomb, and they evade capture. They soon catch sight of one another again and the chase resumes.

John gets hit by a cab as he runs across the street but picks himself up and continues to run after Jane, who manages to get inside their house and lock the door just before he gets in. Jane enters and readies her gun when she hears a voice, but finds it belongs to John's mother, Denise (Beverly Glover). Inside, Denise tells her that "Michael" (John's real name) moved her to New York City about two months ago and gave her an emergency key to the property. She also tells Jane about how attached John can get, and she says that it would be a shame if they split up seeing as it looks like they've built a nice life thus far.

Outside, John frets about the risk to his mother, but he doesn't have a way inside. Well, until their "hot neighbor" (Paul Dano) shows up, asking about all the bruises he's got. John tells him he fell and lost his keys, and asks if he can walk through the neighbor's house to access the back entrance. The neighbor agrees to let him come in, and John starts looking around the place while the neighbor goes to get him some water and ice. Downstairs, he finds schematics of John and Jane's home, and photos of the couple together.

When the neighbor returns, he says John 'wasn't supposed to see this' stuff. John puns the guy against a wall and demands to know who he is and who he works for. The neighbor says his name is Harris Materbach, and he's an analyst working for Sotheby's, a real estate agency that is desperate to try and sell the Smiths' fancy house. Realising Harris isn't actually interested in Jane, John lets him go; the pair briefly swap relationship drama (Harris recently divorced), and then John disappears to confront Jane.

A Smith reunion

John and Jane's firefight tears their fancy NYC home to shreds. (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

With his pistol in hand, John enters the back door and hears a TV on. He creeps along a corridor and uses his phone to switch on the sound system upstairs. Jane kicks open the garage door and opens fire at him, and the confrontation escalates into a full-blown firefight that rips through the entire house, with the couple grabbing guns that are stashed throughout the house.

The fight eventually takes the couple up to the library for a hand-to-hand brawl. Jane grabs a handgun stashed in a book, but John disarms her. She kicks him through a door into another bedroom, and they continue to fight; he tries to tell her they need to talk, but she isn't interested in letting up. And when she makes a dash for the gun in the other room, John throws a potted plant at her. He then binds her to a chair so he can inject himself and Jane with the truth serum they'd been provided with, and then he lets her go.

As the serum takes hold, the pair lie on the floor, and begin to open up to one another, revealing their secrets and admitting things that they love about each other, and that they'd both had clear shots at one another that they'd refused to take during their shoot-out. This all leads to John and Jane revealing they'd not actually tried to take each other out... meaning someone else must be after them.

As this realization lands, the Other Smiths (Parker Posey and Wagner Moura) enter the house, revealing that Hihi (or "Supe", as the Other John and Jane know them) has given them the key. They tell John and Jane to sit down at the dinner table and use the fact they're on truth serum to their advantage, asking if our main Smiths are armed and for the location of any loaded guns still in the home.

The Other Smiths then reveal that they've "finalized" plenty of Smiths already; killing other Smith couples is actually all they do as 'extremely high risk' agents. The Others start talking about how Supe is almost godlike as an entity, one who's capable of knowing the Smiths' movements even before they make them; Other John proves this by mentioning their chance meeting with John and Jane at the farmers market (episode 4) was in fact orchestrated down to the minute by Supe.

Other John starts to sneeze. Since the Smiths know he sneezes in threes, Jane seizes the moment to grab his gun and shoots him in the face. John and Jane then make a dash for the elevator (under fire from Other Jane). Upstairs, they make a move for the panic room, whilst Other John shouts that he's going to die downstairs.

Inside the panic room, we see that John has taken a bullet, and is bleeding heavily. Jane monitors Other Jane's movements on the CCTV and treats his wound, and then she asks what his plan is. John notes that it's going to be dark soon, meaning they'll have an advantage as Other Jane is either forced to switch on the lights or wait for the Smiths to leave the room in the dark.

So, they decide to wait things out in the room. Sitting together, with John bleeding out, they have an emotional moment wherein they agree on how many children they'd have (two), and where they want to live (in the mountains). John asks what Jane's real name is (Alana), and the pair admit they do still like each other.

Other Jane impatiently starts trying codes on the panic room keypad. With John fading, Jane decides to use the one remaining bullet she has to try and take out Other Jane so she can get him the help he needs. She stands up and gets John to count to three together before she opens the door and faces Other Jane.

We then see the exterior of the house and two flashes of light from the window, but we don't get to find out who survived the final encounter. The episode then ends with Harris Materbach dropping by the following morning with the copy of The Prophet that he said he would let John borrow. Seeing the house in disarray, he leaves the book behind and heads back onto the street, excitedly phoning a contact, Seth, as he thinks the Smiths might finally be ready to sell their home.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.