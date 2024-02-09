Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 4 recap: the Other Smiths

This article contains spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 4, "Double Date". Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a Prime Video comedy-drama that sees two spies — played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — cutting all ties to their previous lives to undertake a new gig. They're paired up together as a married couple (John and Jane Smith) by a clandestine organization and sent off on a series of high-risk missions.

In Mr. & Mrs. Smith's fourth episode, our two spies cross paths with another couple of Smiths in the same line of work. And whilst they initially jump at the chance to grill them about the Other Smiths' lives taking on "super high-risk" missions for the organization, our Smiths' lives take a turn when they agree to tag along on one of these missions to see whether they'd be interested in taking on some harder tasks. Here's a full recap of Mr & Mrs. Smith episode 4.

Meet cute

John and Jane receive a message from Hihi inviting them to enjoy their day off. They head to a produce market; partway through their trip, John bumps into an old flame called Runi. Later, John has a disagreement with a drinks stall owner over a mix-up with his order.

Turns out there's another John Smith (Wagner Moura) behind him; this new guy offers to buy John a replacement drink, and our John recognizes the bank card. They get chatting, and John realizes this Other John also works for the same secretive organization. Other John meets Jane and then decides to invite the couple to dinner. When John and Jane recognize Other John actually means he and Other Jane will be coming to their house, they panic and go in search of more produce.

John and Jane get everything ready for their arrival, and it's clear they're at least a little nervous to meet their peers. Luckily, though, Other John and Jane are very impressed with the house, and they brought a bottle of something strong as a housewarming present, which the Other Smiths had received from Mr. Hihi.

There's a brief awkward moment when John and Jane let slip they've had cryptic messages from the mysterious figure since they had their first failure, as Other John and Jane say they've never had that problem, despite being in the game for a number of years. But soon, Other Jane asks Jane to take her on a tour of the house, and they start bonding. While exploring, Jane asks Other Jane whether she still wonders about Mr. Hihi's true nature, or who the company is; Other Jane tells her not to get in the way of her own happiness.

Dinner is served, and the two couples generally seem to get on like a house on fire. Partway through, Other John reveals that he was actually rematched a few years ago, but couldn't be happier having been matched with his latest partner.

The Other Smiths also reveal that they're working on super high-risk missions, compared to John and Jane's high-risk status, and they discuss whether the newer Smiths would ever be interested in upping the ante (Jane seems keener than John does).

And when mention of the Smiths' early pact to make a set amount of money and then go their separate ways comes up, Other John bursts out laughing. He deems this ridiculous; as if the company would allow them to just break up and quit.

Burning bridges

John and Jane take on the Other Smiths' 'super high-risk' mission. (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

After dinner, the two couples continue to bond, discussing the Other Smiths' craziest mission, and the fact that the more experienced couple once got sent on a mission to execute a different pair of spies.

Soon after, the night comes to an abrupt end as, despite having drank a lot, the Other Smiths are called up for a super high-risk delivery mission. Just as they're preparing to leave, they invite John and Jane to tag along, to get a taste for the upper level of work, and offer to split the fee with them. John and Jane agree and disappear to get ready for their impromptu getaway.

The four spies pile into a car and Other John drives them to a helipad. There, he hands John and Jane duffle bags, and the Other Smiths bundle them into a helicopter but don't get in alongside them. Turns out, Other John and Jane don't plan on tagging along whatsoever but promise to call them later on, and the helicopter takes off.

John and Jane wake up hovering over a jungle, and the pilot tells them he'll drop them off and then return 30 minutes later for extraction. They trek through the jungle and are eventually greeted by some figures who emerge from the trees.

The boss of the group was expecting the Other Smiths, and things got violent, fast. We don't see or hear too much from the escape (except the Smiths saying they love each other); the next thing we know, John and Jane are back in the helicopter, covered in blood. Other John phones them to check how they got on.

John explains they were forced to use a machete to kill "The Captain". Other John relays this to Other Jane, and she worries whether that will be okay for them or not. On the bright side, she offers to wire transfer them the entire fee, and then they hang up soon after.

Back home, John and Jane get themselves cleaned up and ready for bed, and the use of the big L word comes up. Jane says she really meant it when she said she loved him, and after messing her around a little, John admits he loves Jane, too. And then before they go to sleep, they bond over how much they actually hated the Other Smiths.

Mr. & Mrs. Smiths is now streaming on Prime Video.