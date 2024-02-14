Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 7 recap: The Smiths' third slip-up

This article contains spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 7, "Infidelity". Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a high-octane Prime Video comedy-drama about two spies — played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — who leave their old lives behind in favor of a brand new assignment. They're paired up together as a married couple (John and Jane Smith) by a clandestine organization and sent off on a series of high-risk missions.

The penultimate episode of Mr. & Mrs. Smith shows that the therapy really hasn't helped John and Jane see eye-to-eye at all, causing a huge problem that leads to the couple receiving their third and final failure whilst pursuing their latest target, Bev (Michaela Coel), across New York City. Here's our full recap of Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 7.

A new target

The episode opens showing John and Jane have drifted, with the pair sleeping in separate rooms again. While Jane's on her computer, John shouts to let her know he's heading out for the day. After the title card, we cut to Jane, standing outside a building in the city.

She's gone to visit (and interrogate) Bev; whilst she slips into the kitchen to make tea, Jane pulls out a pistol, silences it, and swings around to force Bev to sit on the sofa. Jane proceeds to demand to know what's been going on between Bev and John.

She finds out that they met about a month ago. Whilst they haven't slept together yet, Bev likes him... and apparently knows all about what John and Jane do for work, and what their relationship is like. Jane is moved when Bev lets slip that John said he thinks they're incompatible but said he'd want to stay with Jane, incompatibly. This is the tipping point for Jane; she starts crying and talking about how John annoys her... and then there's a knock at the door.

Bev knows that's John outside, and asks Jane what she wants her to do. After threatening to kill Bev if she reveals Jane's in the house, Jane hides in another room. John swans in and makes himself at home, grabbing two ice pops from the freezer and sitting down with an obviously tense Bev on the sofa, where they catch up on a show briefly.

Out of nowhere, John pauses the TV and asks where his wife is. After a brief pause, Bev attacks him and throws him across the room. Jane stands there, flabbergasted, until John gets her in the fight, and she fires across the room toward Bev, who dives behind a sofa. There's a moment of calm where our two spies look at each other... and then Bev jumps back up with a cable that she snaps around John's neck which starts to tighten around his neck. He scrambles around the house looking for something to remove the wire (which is continuing to reel in tighter) whilst Bev grapples with Jane.

Bev gets the upper hand and flees the scene; Jane hesitates but decides not to pursue Bev and instead rushes to help John instead, grabbing the wire cutters he'd found and cutting him free. John grabs a scarf to staunch the bleeding around his neck, picks up his phone, and tells Jane Bev's heading to Grand Army Plaza subway station (he's placed a tracker on her, having pretended to give Bev a massage at some point in the past).

The Smiths tail Bev to the station and spot her boarding a train. They rush through the subway cars after Bev until they spot her slipping off the train before it leaves the platform. Unfortunately, Bev darts back onto the train at the last moment, allowing her to escape. Worse, John realizes his phone has died, so they don't even know where Bev's headed. They start to argue about the mission; Jane had figured out John's passwords and realized he'd had a month to kill Bev, despite believing this would be a three-day operation at best. He calls that a violation of privacy and says he had a plan to take her out. Frustrated, they head to a nearby store above ground and attempt to buy a charger.

'I'm done, Jane.'

The store clerk refuses to allow John to plug in his phone to charge. Jane, having spotted a sign saying they can't take cards, but Jane manages to convince him to let them charge up briefly after picking up a ton of other items and taking John's cash. Jane, coughing, tells John she could've closed this mission herself. John gives her water and gets her to drink some water because she's sick, and the pair promptly argue about how John's handled things.

Jane tells him the reason she's angry with him is he's emotionally cheating on her, and she uses the fact he stopped wearing the cologne she didn't like only when Bev asked him to do so. John counters with the reason he's been stringing the mission out this long: Jane always wanted to know the nature of what they're doing, and what the whole Mr. & Mrs. Smith arrangement is even about, and Bev apparently knew all that, because she worked for a rival company... except Jane's interference meant he didn't get to learn anything.

At that point, John's phone pings back to life, revealing Bev's location. Jane adds the signal to her own phone so they don't have the same problem, then the Smiths settle up for the shopping (which they leave behind) and follow Bev's signal to a Caribbean restaurant in Flatbush. Jane starts asking an employee about "her friend" who might've swung by. John interrupts and instead asks if there's a way to get to the apartment upstairs; the employee says no, so they retreat to a store across the street to keep tabs on the place and watch for her exiting the building.

Whilst waiting for Bev to make a move, they have another fight about how John's handling the gig; he says he got involved with Bev because that's just "how he does things", but Jane gets him to admit he just liked being around her and had started to care about her. But as he starts to make his apology, Jane spots Bev's signal moving on her phone.

They hail a cab and follow the signal to Orsay, the restaurant where they had their very first mission as a couple. The place is closed, and they find Bev's stuck her tracker to a postcard that's pinned on the door, meaning they've lost their target for good and failed their third mission.

Jane's been sick the whole time, so John makes her some soup when they get home (although Jane admits their "hot neighbor", Paul Dano, already made some for her). Whilst he's in the kitchen making soup (and chatting to his mom), Jane heads to bed.

John brings the soup up to Jane and prepares to give Hihi an update. Their contact (whoever they may be) already told Jane John didn't complete the mission, which confuses John. Jane assumes the organization just wanted her to intervene, but he reveals that Hihi had told him Jane had gone over to Bev's; that's how he knew where Jane was beforehand. The pair are confused by Hihi's motives, but in that moment, John tells the company that their target escaped.

Having reported their third failure, Hihi tells the pair to await further instructions on how to proceed next. John shuts the laptop and tells Jane he's done and that he'll leave in the morning. He leaves the room, and Jane smashes the laptop on the floor. The episode ends with Jane receiving a package from a delivery driver, containing a brand new MacBook.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.