Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 5 recap: An explosive extraction

This article contains spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 5, "Do You Want Kids?". Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a Prime Video comedy-drama that sees two spies — played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — cutting all ties to their previous lives to undertake a new gig. They're paired up together as a married couple (John and Jane Smith) by a clandestine organization and sent off on a series of high-risk missions.

In Mr. & Mrs. Smith's fifth episode, John and Jane are sent back to Italy. This time, they travel to Lake Como, where they are tasked with locating and transporting a target to a safehouse... one that turns out to not be as safe as they first thought. So, the pair relocated elsewhere in Como, awaiting further instructions from the company... Here's a full recap of Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 5.

The not-so-safe-house

Episode 5 opens with John and Jane ambushing their new high-value target,, Toby Hellinger (Ron Perlman) in Lake Como, as instructed. They restrain him and put a bag over his head, bundle him into a car, and drive to the safehouse Hihi directed them to. He assumes the Smiths are there to kill him, but Jane promises they actually want to help him.

On the drive over, John remarks on how beautiful Como is, and recommends they buy a place that way; Jane counters that he says that sort of thing all the time on their international missions. In the backseat, Toby complains about his situation, eventually feigning a heart attack to get them to remove the hood.

Upon arrival at the safehouse, a squad of armed attackers emerge from the building and open fire on the car. Whilst Jane returned fire, John tries to shake them on the open road. Eventually, his path gets blocked by a wedding party; Jane fires her pistol to get them to clear the way, but they crash into one of their pursuer's cars, and then another truck rams into the rear, forcing them to escape with Toby on foot.

The trio duck in and out of Como's sidestreets, taking out attackers as they go. John plans to get out onto the water; to do so, they break into a random family home and use their balcony to get down to street level again. They have to make a small jump down, but Toby refuses, having been complaining about various health problems throughout their escape. John pushes him off the building, forcing Toby to make the jump (much to his terror), and then he offers an Italian family a wad of cash to take them across the lake in their boat.

They arrive at a cottage, which Jane is surprised John knows the code to. Inside, he reveals that he knows the code because he'd impulsively bought this very same house and planned to surprise Jane with it. Whilst she appreciates the gesture, she wants him to understand that this is kind of an irresponsible move, especially since he bought it sight unseen.

Jane informs Hihi of the situation, and the company promises to send along revised transport instructions. The company also asks Jane if she has a minute to chat, but doesn't want to involve John. They mention they could see her advancing with the company, and ask if she's happy with her current arrangement. Jane says she is, and Hihi warns that Toby is important to the company, and must be kept safe till the morning.

Since Toby wet himself during their escape, Jane sorts through the belongings left behind at the cottage to find Toby some fresh clothes. After, she finds some medicine for his stomach. In a childlike way, he refuses to take the medicine... until John promises him a cigarette if he'll swallow it. Toby is then irate when John refuses to hand one over until after dinner.

Babysitting duty

Toby (Ron Perlman) isn't the most cooperative captive. (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

During their meal, Toby gives the Smiths a vague idea of the level of criminal he is. That evening, Toby continues to act out, and throws a tantrum when John reveals he never had any cigarettes to start with. John pulls out his pistol in the ensuing stand-off, forcing Jane to step in and defuse the situation. After he starts crying, Toby storms off to bed. Jane chastises John as she thinks he's not being as nice as he usually is.

With him gone, Jane receives transport arrangements from Hihi: they are asked to take a boat out to the middle of the lake and notified a seaplane will pick up Toby. Hihi also asks if Jane's found the mission challenging enough (she has), and how she's getting on with John (she says they sometimes handle things differently, but they're making it work).

With Toby asleep, John and Jane sit outside. They discuss whether they'd have a wedding, and what their vows could be. They start making out, but Toby interrupts them complaining of having vomited.

The following morning, Jane spots people abseiling down the nearby cliffs and scrambles John and Toby to get ready to flee imminently. The trio rush down to a dock, where John has a small boat moored. As the attackers ready their guns, the cottage explodes: Jane had stashed some dynamite in the stove and left it running whilst they ran away.

They take Toby out on the lake, and he's picked up as planned. We then cut to John and Jane in a luxury room, with Jane giving Hihi an update about the mission's success.

When she refuses some wine, John asks if she's pregnant, having picked up on her maternal behaviour towards Toby, and how she'd been complaining of feeling sick earlier. Jane says she's not, and the couple start to argue about how they could raise a child whilst in this line of work: John says he could go low-risk and care for them, and Jane says she wouldn't be happier doing that; if anything, she'd prefer to move up a level.

Their chat is interrupted by a knock at the door. They find a package outside, which just contains a bottle of alcohol bearing a tag that reads "Well done, Jane". John accuses Jane of always taking all the credit for their successes and disappears to take a shower.

The episode then ends with Jane asking Hihi if she's expected to have a child since John wants kids. Hihi says 'What you expect of yourself is most important'. But that encouraging statement isn't the only thing the company says. They also reveal they think Jane is ready to go up a level, and they ask whether Jane wants to replace her John.

