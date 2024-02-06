Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 2 recap: Second date, first failure

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a Prime Video comedy-drama that sees two spies —played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — turning their backs on their current lives for a new start. After rigorous interviews, they're paired up by a secretive organization as a married couple (John and Jane Smith) and despatched on a series of high-risk missions.





After their explosive first outing, Mr. & Mrs. Smith episode 2 sees John and Jane being sent to an exclusive silent auction. Although they get off to a strong start, their night goes south after a mix-up with some truth serum...

Planning for the future

Jane wakes up alone and goes off in search of Max. She finds her cat outside on the roof, where John is meditating. Whilst he's busy, Jane starts looking through his bag but gets caught in the act.

She decides to head out to grab breakfast for the pair; he admits that he'll be repaying her by snooping through Jane's stuff whilst she's out... which is exactly what he did. He finds some extreme adult material on her laptop but is promptly distracted by the doorbell.

Outside, Jane is confronted by a neighbor (played by Paul Dano). He asks if they've got a cat because it has been tearing up his garden. Jane repeatedly denies the fact and is perturbed when the neighbor continues to ask questions about the couple and how they came by the property.

Inside, Jane tells John that the guy's definitely keeping tabs on them, but doesn't know why. She also admits that she thinks the neighbor's hot... which seems to spark some jealousy from John.

Jane picks him up on this, leading the pair to debate whether they think the agency would actually want them to get together or not. They settle on it sounding like a bad idea, but Jane seems more convinced than he does. After all, John admits he did eventually like the idea of getting married, but he took this new path for the money. The pair then make a pact to go their separate ways after earning 'enough' money.

Following their discussion, John reveals they've received a package from their recruiter, "Mr. Hihi", and they receive their next mission briefing.

Their "Second Date", as it were, sees John and Jane heading to a black-tie silent art auction. They are asked to identify the high bidder on a particular Andy Warhol piece, administer a single dose of truth serum, and record whatever that person offers up. The couple also receives a few key stipulations this time around: no casualties, no witnesses, and they're warned not to exceed more than a single dose of the serum whatsoever.

After a quick glow-up for the event, the pair head to the auction. Outside, John makes a last-minute change to the plan: he decides to sneak in as part of the catering team, as he suspects he'll appear less conspicuous that way.

Mission Two

Inside, the pair keep tabs on the guests and eventually identify real estate mogul Eric Shane (John Turturro) as their target. With John feeding info about Shane over comms, Jane intercepts and tries to charm him.

Jane nearly finds a moment to inject him with the serum, but has to abort as there's too many people around. The target moves to leave, but Jane blocks his path, having hatched a new plan to get him away from the other guests. Pointing to John across the room, she invites Shane to slip out of the auction so they can pay him to do 'whatever they want'.

Shane acquiesces, and they head upstairs to a suite. Inside, he hands John a wad of cash, before telling John and Jane to pretend to be dogs and forcing them to kiss for his amusement. As Shane tries to involve himself, John nods at Jane, and they both inject him with their doses of truth serum at the same time.

After a brief argument about their mistake, the pair attend to Shane. He's clearly out of it, and he manages to dash back downstairs to rejoin the other guests whilst under the influence of the serum... just as the results of the auction are announced.

Shane takes to the stage and proceeds to spill all kinds of secrets about the attendees. John and Jane start recording his big speech. He starts going into shock and has a bad reaction to the serum; in the confusion, they whisk Eric Shane away from the event in their car.

They return to their New York City home with Shane in tow. There, they attempt to find something to save his life, but he eventually keels over and dies.

Reluctantly, the pair realize they'll have to deal with the body themselves. To do so, they decide to leave him in the composter on the roof. After dumping the body, John sends off the info they learned (and an apology for the casualty) to the agency, before sitting down to watch cartoons as he can't sleep.

Jane comes and joins him, and the pair share a laugh when she reveals she left the adult content on her laptop to catch him out when he tried to look into her stuff.

In the heat of the moment, Jane asks if John wants to kiss her. The episode ends with things hotting up between them, and then we see a shot of John's laptop with the chat client still open. They receive a stern warning that the mission was "incomplete", and are informed they only have two failures remaining.

