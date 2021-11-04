Spencer, the new film featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and directed by Jackie helmer Pablo Larraín, comes out on Friday, Nov. 5, but how can movie fans watch the film?

Spencer is described as a fable about Princess Diana during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at one of their estates in England, portraying the environment and treatment that the famed princess went through that ultimately led her to decide to leave her husband, Prince Charles.

Diana remains a constant source of intrigue for both TV and movie creators and those watching them, as she was and will continue to be a big part of the popular Netflix series The Crown, there have been numerous documentaries about her life and there even was a Princess Diana musical that is streaming on Netflix.

However, Spencer is distinguishing itself from its peers for the much-talked-about performance from Stewart. The Twilight star has been racking up impressive performances in indie films in recent years, but many, including What to Watch’s own Leigh Monson, believe that Stewart is at her best in Spencer. There has been plenty of Oscar talk already.

Want to judge for yourself? Here is how you can watch Spencer.

How to watch ‘Spencer’

Though we live in a day and age where there are so many options on what and how to watch many things, Spencer is going the old-fashioned way, initially being made available exclusively in movie theaters upon its release on Nov. 5. As such, if you want to see Spencer as soon as possible, you will need to check your local theater listings to see if, where and when it is playing and purchase your tickets accordingly.

After more than a year of being impacted by the pandemic, Hollywood appears to be moving back toward a theatrical-first release strategy for the many films. If you want to be sure you can see the latest movies when they release but also want to find a way to make the trip to a theater less expensive, definitely check out movie theater subscription deals. Many theater chains offer subscriptions that provide either discounted tickets, flat monthly rates and other perks.

Is ‘Spencer’ streaming?

With Spencer getting an exclusive theatrical release, it means that it is not available to stream, at least not initially.

Though there are no confirmed details on when Spencer may be available for streaming, we can make an educated guess that the film will adhere to the unofficial 45-day exclusive theatrical window that has become the norm for most films (save some exceptions). However, as Spencer is a Neon produced/distributed film, we can presume that whenever Spencer becomes available to stream it will be available on Hulu, which has a deal with Neon for its titles.

Spencer will also be offered to rent or purchase via video-on-demand at some point following its exclusive theatrical run.

What to Watch will update this page as more information becomes available.