'Losing Alice' on Apple TV Plus - Everything you need to know about the new series

We all love a good thriller series, and it seems like Losing Alice is just the thing we need to keep us on the edge of our seats this season. This Israeli thriller with soon join the likes of Servant when it comes to Apple TV's psychological offerings.

According to Apple's official synopsis, "The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, Losing Alice is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director."

It was created, written and directed by Sigal Avin (The Ex List) and is a miniseries that we're sure will be worth binge watching. Here's everything you need to know...

When will 'Losing Alice' start on Apple TV+?

Losing Alice will arrive on Apple TV+ on January 22nd 2021. There'll be eight episodes in total.

Apple TV+ is the premium service from Apple that includes hit shows like Ted Lasso (which absolutely is worth watching) and The Morning Show. It costs $4.99 a month and comes with a seven-day free trial. For those with an Apple One subscription, you can look forward to a free monthlong trial. And if you buy a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, you'll get a free year of Apple TV+.

The new Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99 a month. It's got a full operating system on board, but it's different (and separate from) the old Android TV. The OS generally speaking is more pleasant to use, and it still sports all your favorite streaming apps. Plus it's also still a Chromecast, so it's super easy to get any content from your phone or tablet to your TV.

Who stars in 'Losing Alice'?

Losing Alice features an array of Israeli talent, including one of the country's most acclaimed actresses Ayelet Zurer, who plays lead character Alice. In addition to Zurer, there's also Lihi Kornowski who stars opposite her as Sophie.

Here's the major players in the upcoming series:

