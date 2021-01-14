'Servant' on Apple TV Plus — Everything you need to know about Season 2

Servant is returning for season 2, so it's time to get ready for even more domestic horror and terrifying imagery. The first season was well received by both critics and audiences, landing a 'certified fresh' rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

**The remainder of this post contains spoilers for Servant**

In Season 1, we were introduced to married couple Dorothy and Sean Turner. They'd lost their infant son Jericho, and Dorothy, struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss, acts as though a realistic-looking therapy doll is her son. The couple welcome live-in nanny Leanne to take care of the baby, and eerily enough, she seems to have the same delusions as Dorothy does.

Strange events don't end there either, as Dorothy's therapy doll seems to transform into a real-life baby now Leanne is living inside the house. It doesn't make any sense, and Sean is determined to find out more about Leanne and these strange abilities.

The end of season 1 left us with two huge twists, as we found out that it was Dorothy who was responsible for Jericho's death after she left him in a hot car which ultimately killed him. The second twist saw Leanne leaving the Turner's home, and the baby transforms back into a doll once again. Talk about a cliffhanger.

When will 'Servant' Season 2 premier?

Servant season 2 will premier on Apple TV+ on January 15th 2021. This is an exclusive Apple series and will not be airing on regular TV channels. The series won't be released all at once either, as episodes will be released on Fridays.

What is the plot of the 'Servant' Season 2?

Season 2 picks up where we left off, as the Turner's baby has transformed back into the therapy doll and this time, Dorothy knows it's actually a doll and not her living, breathing son.

Apple's synopsis teases, "Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead."

It seems this time around, we'll find out what's going on with Leanne and the cult we discovered she grew up in. The Turner's situation has gone full circle, as they're forced to grieve a child all over again now that both Dorothy and Sean are aware it's a doll lying in the crib. But who is the live baby? Is it Jericho, or someone else entirely?

Much like the first season, this one is gearing up to be a wild ride and we're sure it'll keep us on the edge of our seats.

Who stars in 'Servant' Season 2?

The main cast of Servant is small, but the key characters from Season 1 are all returning for the next instalment...

Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as the mysterious 18-year-old nanny Leanne.

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner

Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner

Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) as Julian Pearce

It's not yet known if Alison Elliott will return as Aunt May or whether actor Boris McGiver will be back as Uncle George in the second season. They showed up during the season one finale, so could they have some involvement in the next part of the story?