The Apple TV app (And Apple TV Plus) is coming to Google TV

Google has announced that the Apple TV app — which is required if you want to watch the premium Apple TV+ service — is coming to Chromecast with Google TV. That's the latest iteration of the Chromecast streaming dongle, and it's the one that comes with Google TV built in and has a dedicated remote control.

Google says "We will roll out the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV early next year."

Lest Google's Android TV-based devices be left in the cold, it also mentioned that the Apple TV app will be coming to "more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future. No time frame on that, though, which means if you're running an NVIDIA Shield or some other android TV device — say, any number of smart TVs out there from Sony and Hisense, among others — you'll be stuck waiting.

Apple TV+ is the premium service from Apple that includes hit shows like Ted Lasso (which absolutely is worth watching) and The Morning Show. It costs $4.99 a month and comes with a seven-day free trial. For those with an Apple One subscription, you can look forward to a free monthlong trial. And if you buy a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, you'll vet a free year of Apple TV+.

The new Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99 a month. It's got a full operating system on board, but it's different (and separate from) the old Android TV. The OS generally speaking is more pleasant to use, and it still sports all your favorite streaming apps. Plus it's also still a Chromecast, so it's super easy to get any content from your phone or tablet to your TV.