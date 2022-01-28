'Pachinko' — air date, cast, plot, and everything we know about the international drama series

Pachinko is a new series coming exclusively to Apple TV and will be told across Korean, Japanese, and English languages. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Min Jin Lee.

Series creator Soo Hugh said: "They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me.

"Not only is this a story of my forebears, but it's also my tribute to them — to all of the ‘Sunjas' buried deep in all of our family's history. It's been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew."

Pachinko will premiere globally on Friday, Mar. 25th, and will be exclusively available on Apple TV.

The first three episodes will arrive on March 25th, followed by new weekly installments each Friday. There will be eight episodes in total.

What is the plot of 'Pachinko'?

According to Apple TV, Pachinko is epic in scope and intimate in tone... "The story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan, and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning."

Further plot details have been kept under wraps for the series, but it's expected to follow the events of the book fairly closely.

Here's your first look at #Pachinko, based on the New York Times best-selling novel. Starring Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim.Streaming March 25. https://t.co/YIImGpNcex pic.twitter.com/AWsvKJ7lHBJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Who's in the cast of 'Pachinko'?

The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, and Kaho Minami as Etsuko.

Further cast includes Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Eun Chae Jung as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja and, finally, Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Pachinko hasn't been released yet - but watch this space!