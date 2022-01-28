'Pachinko' — air date, cast, plot, and everything we know about the international drama series
By Lucy Buglass published
'Pachinko' is a new international drama told across three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.
Pachinko is a new series coming exclusively to Apple TV and will be told across Korean, Japanese, and English languages. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Min Jin Lee.
Series creator Soo Hugh said: "They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me.
"Not only is this a story of my forebears, but it's also my tribute to them — to all of the ‘Sunjas' buried deep in all of our family's history. It's been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew."
'Pachinko' release date
Pachinko will premiere globally on Friday, Mar. 25th, and will be exclusively available on Apple TV.
The first three episodes will arrive on March 25th, followed by new weekly installments each Friday. There will be eight episodes in total.
What is the plot of 'Pachinko'?
According to Apple TV, Pachinko is epic in scope and intimate in tone... "The story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan, and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning."
Further plot details have been kept under wraps for the series, but it's expected to follow the events of the book fairly closely.
Here's your first look at #Pachinko, based on the New York Times best-selling novel. Starring Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim.Streaming March 25. https://t.co/YIImGpNcex pic.twitter.com/AWsvKJ7lHBJanuary 26, 2022
Who's in the cast of 'Pachinko'?
The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, and Kaho Minami as Etsuko.
Further cast includes Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Eun Chae Jung as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja and, finally, Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.
Is there a trailer?
A trailer for Pachinko hasn't been released yet - but watch this space!
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.