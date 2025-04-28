Drops of God season 2: everything we know

Drops of God season 2 will again throw us into the fascinating world of wine, as the French-Japanese drama returns to Apple TV Plus.

I wrote about how the original series of Drops of God is one of the best series I've ever seen, so it's thrilling we're getting a second run.

It will again star Fleur Geffrier as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine.

Here's everything we know about the new series, warning spoilers in the plot section if you've not finished the first season.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Drops of God season 2 is likely to drop on Apple TV Plus in either late 2025 or 2026, but this is still to be confirmed. Apple TV Plus announced in 2024 that series 2 was happening, but there's been no further word about filming.

Here's our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows, which will guide you towards some of What to Watch's favorites.

Drops of God season 2 plot (spoilers if you've not seen series 1!)

Issei and Camille face a fresh challenge (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

So, the big reveal towards the end of season 1 is that Camille and Issei share the same father, late wine master Alexandre Léger. After taking part in the three wine tests, the pair tied. In the tiebreaker, they were asked to find the drops of god in Alexandre's cellar.

But the test was unfair as Alexandre had told Camille the answer when she was a child: the rain is the drops of god, as without the rain there is no wine. Camille wins the competition, but she ends up giving Issei a lot of the wine, and the series ends with them apparently on good terms.

Now, in series 2, the makers tease: "Camille and Issei once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, forcing them to face their inner demons and changing them forever."

Talking to our sister site Tech Radar about the new series, star Fleur said: "In season 1, Issei and Camille discover that they are brother and sister. In season 2, they try to be brother and sister somehow. They will have to spend some more time together and that's what I think is important. Still, we are traveling and discovering countries."

Season 2 is encouragingly being directed by the same director as the first series, Oded Ruskin.

Cast

The only key cast officially confirmed are Fleur Geffrier (Das Boot, Elle) as Camille and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Head, Tokyo Vice, Alice in Borderland) as Tomohisa.

However, we'd expect Tom Wozniczka to return as Camille's boyfriend Thomas, and Azusa Okamoto to come back as Issei's journalist girlfriend Yurika.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Behind the scenes and more

A Legendary Entertainment production, the series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.