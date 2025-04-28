Drops of God season 2: everything we know
Camille and Issei face a nearly impossible challenge to uncover the origin of the world's most wonderful wine
Drops of God season 2 will again throw us into the fascinating world of wine, as the French-Japanese drama returns to Apple TV Plus.
I wrote about how the original series of Drops of God is one of the best series I've ever seen, so it's thrilling we're getting a second run.
It will again star Fleur Geffrier as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine.
Here's everything we know about the new series, warning spoilers in the plot section if you've not finished the first season.
Drops of God season 2 release date
Drops of God season 2 is likely to drop on Apple TV Plus in either late 2025 or 2026, but this is still to be confirmed. Apple TV Plus announced in 2024 that series 2 was happening, but there's been no further word about filming.
Here's our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows, which will guide you towards some of What to Watch's favorites.
Drops of God season 2 plot (spoilers if you've not seen series 1!)
So, the big reveal towards the end of season 1 is that Camille and Issei share the same father, late wine master Alexandre Léger. After taking part in the three wine tests, the pair tied. In the tiebreaker, they were asked to find the drops of god in Alexandre's cellar.
But the test was unfair as Alexandre had told Camille the answer when she was a child: the rain is the drops of god, as without the rain there is no wine. Camille wins the competition, but she ends up giving Issei a lot of the wine, and the series ends with them apparently on good terms.
Now, in series 2, the makers tease: "Camille and Issei once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, forcing them to face their inner demons and changing them forever."
Talking to our sister site Tech Radar about the new series, star Fleur said: "In season 1, Issei and Camille discover that they are brother and sister. In season 2, they try to be brother and sister somehow. They will have to spend some more time together and that's what I think is important. Still, we are traveling and discovering countries."
Season 2 is encouragingly being directed by the same director as the first series, Oded Ruskin.
Cast
The only key cast officially confirmed are Fleur Geffrier (Das Boot, Elle) as Camille and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Head, Tokyo Vice, Alice in Borderland) as Tomohisa.
However, we'd expect Tom Wozniczka to return as Camille's boyfriend Thomas, and Azusa Okamoto to come back as Issei's journalist girlfriend Yurika.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
Behind the scenes and more
A Legendary Entertainment production, the series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 online from around the world
CNN's new travel series My Happy Place stars Alan Cumming, Octavia Spencer