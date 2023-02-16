Tetris: movie release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

We've all played Tetris, the classic video game where you try and line up blocks and net a high score. But how many people know the true origin of the game and its ties to the Soviet Union? That's going to be the focus of the new Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton.

Though The Last of Us is a hit on TV and upcoming The Super Marios Bros. Movie has people excited, movies based on video games don't have the best track record. But does that apply to movies based on the creation of video games?

Before we get an answer to that, here is everything that you need to know about the Tetris movie.

Tetris has a global premiere date of March 31 on the Apple TV Plus streaming service.

At this time there is no word on whether Tetris is going to get any kind of release in movie theaters, though it is going screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 15.

Tetris movie plot

The Tetris movie is going to detail the little known origin of the game that has obsessed people for the last 30-plus years. Here is the official synopsis:

"Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish."

The Tetris script was written by Noah Pink (Genius).

Tetris movie trailer

Check out the Tetris movie trailer right here, which features a lot more political intrigue than you might have initially expected:

Tetris movie cast

Taron Egerton headlines the Tetris movie as Henk Rogers, the man who fought to bring Tetris to the masses. Egerton broke out after starring in The Kingsman and has since had acclaimed roles in Rocketman and Black Bird, the latter also an original title for Apple TV Plus.

Also starring in the movie are Nikita Efremov (Six Empty Seats) as Alexey Pajitnov, Sofia Lebedeva (Vikings: Valhalla) as Sasha, Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) as Kevin Maxwell and Toby Jones (The Pale Blue Eye) as Robert Stein.

Image 1 of 4 Nikita Efremov and Taron Egerton in Tetris (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Togo Igawa, Nino Furuhata and Taron Egerton in Tetris (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Taron Egerton, Sofia Lebedeva and Nikita Efremov in Tetris (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Taron Egerton and Nikita Efremov in Tetris (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Tetris movie director

Directing the Tetris movie is Jon S. Baird. Baird hails from Scotland and has had most of his major credits on the TV side, including directing an episode for HBO's Vinyl and multiple episodes of Babylon, Feed the Beast and the 2023 series Stonehouse. His previous movie credits include writing and directing the James McAvoy dark comedy Filth and 2018's Stan & Ollie.