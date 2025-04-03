Looking to join recent video game adaptations that became box office hits like Sonic and Super Mario Bros., A Minecraft Movie is now playing, bringing the popular video game to the big screen. But how can you watch A Minecraft Movie?

Minecraft, dubbed a “sandbox” video game that quickly became recognizable for its block-shaped elements and allowing players to create just about anything they can imagine in the world. If you’re wondering how they take that and make it into a movie, you’ll just have see for yourself.

Get all the details on how to watch A Minecraft Movie right here.

How to watch A Minecraft Movie in movie theaters

A Minecraft Movie is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

In order to find out exactly when and where A Minecraft Movie is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. These sites allow you to see everywhere A Minecraft Movie is playing near you and what showtimes are available. You can also purchase your tickets to any available show directly through the sites.

Frequent moviegoers should look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings from a wide range of US and UK movie theaters give movie fans some opportunities to save money with free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as on deals for concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is A Minecraft Movie streaming?

No, you cannot stream A Minecraft Movie right now.

There are no official details on A Minecraft Movie becoming available to watch at home at this time. However, we expect that it will first hit digital on-demand platforms to buy or rent, and then at a later date make its premiere on a major streaming platform. In the US, we’d wager that it will be Max, as A Minecraft Movie is a Warner Bros. Pictures movie.

We’ll update this page with more info on A Minecraft Movie’s home viewing options as they become available.

What else to know about A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa headline A Minecraft Movie, with Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Sebastian Hansen (Just Mercy) also starring. Directed by Jared Hess, here is the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits — Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Henry, Natalie and Dawn — find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

If you’re curious, you can see what critics are saying about A Minecraft Movie with its official Rotten Tomatoes score. What to Watch will have its own review of the movie on Friday, April 4.

Get a sneak peek of A Minecraft Movie by watching the trailer directly below: