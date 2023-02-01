New Apple TV Plus MLS plan shows every single league game

For fans of Major League Soccer, there's a new streaming home for every single game of the 2023 season, and it's all thanks to Apple TV Plus.

Apple's new MLS Season Pass lets you stream every single game of the 2023 season, thanks to a 10-year deal made between Apple and MLS. This news was announced in November 2022, but the tier is finally available to sign up for.

You can find the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan here — unfortunately, it's not quite the same thing as "standard" Apple TV Plus, so if you're subscribed to Apple's movie and TV service, you'll have to pay extra for soccer.

The Apple TV Plus MLS Plan costs $14.99/£14.99 per month, or you can pay $99/£99 for access to the whole season as well as a host of other MLS-related videos. If you're already an Apple TV Plus subscriber, though, you do get a discount: then, it's $12.99/£12.99 per month or $79/£79 for the entire season.

The MLS games will be streamed through the Apple TV app, so you can watch on your iOS or Android device, compatible smart TV, computer or a range of other gadgets.

As a taster, Apple is airing some MLS and Leagues Cup matches for all Apple TV Plus subscribers to watch, though if you want to catch every game, you'll have to sign up sooner or later.

Not only is Apple airing every game, but it's giving you a premium experience too: there will be English and Spanish languages supported, and also French for select Canadian games, as well as broadcasts from the club's home radios if you watch on the Apple TV app.

The MLS 2023 season properly kicks off on February 25 with eight games taking place on the first day. You can find the full season schedule here. The season runs until October 21, with playoffs happening immediately after. With each team playing at least 34 matches in the season, you'll certainly be getting your money's worth if you manage to watch even a fraction of the games.

If you previously loved watching Major League Soccer, you'll be happy to know that Apple TV Plus isn't the only way to watch it — though it's both your most affordable and most convenient option. Fox will air 15 games during the season and Fox Sports 1 will get 19, with Fox Deportes getting Spanish-language commentary for those ones. In Canada, TSN and RDS will be airing the matches. For all those channels, the exact schedules of these matches have yet to be confirmed.

So you can continue to use Sling TV (with its Blue plan), Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV or YouTube TV if you've already got a subscription for them. However if you don't, and want to catch all the MLS games for as cheap as possible, Apple TV Plus' MLS plan is certainly your best option.

For hardcore soccer fans, you should also know that NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock recently confirmed that every game of the US National Men's Team and Women's Team will be playing on that $4.99-per-month streaming service, so 2023 really is a great year for watching soccer online.