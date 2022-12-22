Servant season 4: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the final season

The end is near for M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant on Apple TV Plus . The final season kicks off in January, promising to finally reveal what in tarnation has been happening in the Turner household since the arrival of the mysterious Leanne Grayson.

For those who aren’t familiar with the series, Servant started out with a husband and wife who hire a nanny to watch over their son, Jericho. It turns out though, that Jericho died tragically months prior and the wife has no memory of it. But when a mysterious nanny arrives things start taking a very odd turn.

Servant is delightfully dark and full of Shyamalan’s trademark wit, along with the twists and turns you’ve come to expect.

Here’s everything we know about Servant season 4.

Servant season 4 premieres in the US and UK on Friday, January 13 — yes, Friday the 13th — on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes of the 10-episode season releasing weekly through March 17, 2023. (Yes, it starts on Friday the 13th and ends on St. Patrick’s Day… Coincidence? You never know...)

Servant season 4 cast

The four core members of the Servant cast will return for the final season. They include Lauren Ambrose as Dorothe Turner, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson and Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

Lauren Ambrose has been absolutely compelling as Dorothy Turner over the course of the previous three seasons. Among her many roles and guest appearances, she’s known for her role as Agent Einstein in the return of The X-Files, and she also starred in Dig.

Toby Kebbell is known for roles in Fantastic Four, Warcraft, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Wrath of the Titans. Now that his time as Sean Turner is wrapping up on Servant, he’s making the jump to another Apple TV Plus series, landing a recurring role in season 4 of For All Mankind .

Before stunning audiences with her portrayal of the mysterious Leanne Grayson on Servant, Nell Tiger Free was known for her role as Myrcella Baratheon on Game of Thrones and as Janey in 2019’s Too Old to Die Young.

Of course, we all know Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter movies, but Grint has been making a name for himself with well-chosen roles in several high-profile projects including Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities , Snatch and Sick Note.

Also returning in season 4 is Tony Revolori, who is known for his role as Flash Thompson in all three of the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, and he also stars in the new Disney Plus series Willow .

Image 1 of 3 Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free in Servant season 4 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Nell Tiger Free in Servant season 4 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Tony Revolori and Nell Tiger Free in Servant season 4 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Servant season 4 plot

Here’s the official Servant season 4 plot from Apple TV Plus:

"Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?"

Servant season 4 trailer

As you can see in the Servant season 4 trailer below, the show is going out with a bang as everything that has been building in the Turner family finally comes to a head.

How to watch Servant season 4

Servant is an Apple TV Plus original series so the only way you can watch it is with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

You can find several subscription options below.