Real Madrid: Until the End — release date, trailer and all you need to know

Real Madrid: Until The End is a sports documentary in the same vain as Netflix's Drive to Survive and Full Swing that's designed to give fans an inside look at Real Madrid's astonishing 2021/2022 season.

This three-part Apple TV Plus series was officially announced on February 28, 2023, and will take viewers behind the scenes with the La Liga football team, giving an insight into the iconic team's on-pitch performance that led to them claiming their record 14th Champions League title during the previous season.

The series also has another football legend on hand; former England and LA Galaxy player David Beckham has been drafted in to introduce the show!

Here's what you need to know about Real Madrid: Until the End...

Real Madrid: Until The End will premiere globally on March 10, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV Plus. (opens in new tab)

What's Real Madrid: Until The End about?

Here's Apple's summary of the docuseries: "Introduced by David Beckham, Real Madrid: Until The End is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season, filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike.

"Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title."

The series joins an expanding roster of Apple TV Plus sports documentaries taking us behind the scenes on various sports and leagues from around the world. Other offerings include the Emmy-nominated dive into European football, Super League and They Call Me Magic, which chronicled the life and career of NBA legend, Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Other upcoming projects include a feature documentary about Formula 1 legend, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Underrated (featuring NBA's Stephen Curry) and The Dynasty, a series focused on the New England Patriots filmed in association with NFL Films, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries.

Is there a Real Madrid: Until The End trailer?

Yes! The trailer features segments including some of the club's most recognizable faces like Luka Modrić and Karim Benzema along with Beckham. It sets up the stakes that the club faced during its season, both the struggles the team endured and their ensuing triumph during the season...

Who produced Real Madrid: Until the End?

The three-part series is produced by WAKAI executive producers David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera and Real Madrid C.F.