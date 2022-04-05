They Call Me Magic: release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

Earvin "Magic" Johnson is finally telling his own story in They Call Me Magic. In what for some is a project long overdue, Johnson openly discusses his rise to becoming not only an NBA legend, but also a cultural icon that the world has come to respect as a trailblazing entrepreneur and symbol for social change.

What makes the timing of the docuseries particularly interesting is that it’s being released while Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is still airing. Viewers that opt to watch both will get to see how Johnson’s perception of his time with the Lakers differs from what is shown in the HBO hit series.

Additionally, fans of Winning TIme that choose to watch Johnson’s documentary will get more insight into who the basketball great was before being adorned with the affectionate nickname Magic. That’s an era in the scripted show that’s not heavily discussed, but will certainly be covered in the docuseries.

Here’s everything we know about They Call Me Magic.

They Call Me Magic is set to globally premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 22. Apple has not specifically said if it will release all four parts of the docuseries on April 22 or if they will be released weekly.

The worldwide premiere will be the first chance for those not in attendance at the 2022 SXSW Film festival in Austin, Texas, to view the long-awaited project.

They Call Me Magic premise

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus describes the premise of They Call Me Magic by stating the following:

"With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin 'Magic' Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Mich., to becoming the global force he is today, They Call Me Magic features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era."

They Call Me Magic cast

Given this is a Magic Johnson-approved docuseries about himself, it should come as no surprise that he is the star of They Call Me Magic. Viewers will get a chance to hear from the NBA great himself as he talks about the high and low moments of his accomplished life.

Helping Magic recount stories and offer their opinions are a slew of his acquaintances, friends and family. Among those featured in the series are Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan (who had his own extremely popular documentary in The Last Dance), Shaquille O’Neil, former President Barack Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwyane Wade, Jerry West and Michael Wilbon.

They Call Me Magic trailer

If you’re a fan of Magic Johnson or appreciate good documentary content, They Call Me Magic should appeal to you based on the trailer.

Additionally, we recommend checking out the seven questions Johnson answered for Variety. He discusses the docuseries and shares some interesting fun facts about himself.

How to watch They Call Me Magic

They Call Me Magic is an Apple TV Plus original series. Those wanting to watch it will need a subscription. Currently, the streaming platform offers a subscription for $4.99 per month.

If you’re not a subscriber yet and want to try Apple TV Plus before you commit to a monthly expense, the platform offers free trials. The lengths of those trials usually vary from seven days to three months depending on the other Apple products you’ve already purchased and the promotion Apple has going on at the time.