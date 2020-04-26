How to watch The Last Dance featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on ESPN

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Live sports like the NBA may still be waiting to return, but basketball fans have an exciting new series to look forward to this month. ESPN and Netflix will be presenting The Last Dance, a 10-episode documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

The Last Dance documentary series is expected to deliver great drama and action on and off the court. It will feature never before seen footage captured by an NBA Entertainment film crew that had permission to follow the Bulls for the entire season. Fans can look forward to ten episodes of ups and downs with M.J., Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and others. Just don't expect a lot of losses, as the team finished 62-20.

The series is called The Last Dance because this was the final NBA championship for Jordan's Bulls. While some of the names changed over the years, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six NBA titles over an eight year span, including a previously unthinkable record of 72-10 in 1996. This series will provide an unique perspective on one of the all-time great teams in the history of all of sports.

The Last Dance was expected to premiere in June of this year until just recently. After the spread of COVID-19 resulting in a postponement of the NBA season and delays in all live sports, ESPN and the producers moved up the release date to April 19, 2020. Fans have been anticipating this series, which has been teased with details and trailers since late 2018.

The Last Dance schedule on ESPN

All times shown are Eastern

Sunday, April 19

9 p.m., The Last Dance episode 1

10 p.m., The Last Dance episode 2

Sunday, April 26

9 p.m., The Last Dance episode 3

10 p.m., The Last Dance episode 4

Sunday, May 3

9 p.m., The Last Dance episode 5

10 p.m., The Last Dance episode 6

Sunday, May 10

9 p.m., The Last Dance episode 7

10 p.m., The Last Dance episode 8

Sunday, May 17

9 p.m., The Last Dance episode 9

10 p.m., The Last Dance episode 10

How to watch The Last Dance online and without cable

Fans can watch The Last Dance online and without cable with a Live TV streaming service. The series will be available in the United States on ESPN. There are four major streaming services that have ESPN available, so it is easy to pick one and start a free trial subscription to get started with The Last Dance.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . The Last Dance docuseries on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV Easy as a layup



ESPN on Hulu delivers a slam dunk series for fans.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN is available on Hulu, so they'll have every episode of The Last Dance as they air.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . The Last Dance docuseries on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . * The Last Dance docuseries on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now Take Sports action Mobile



The Plus Plan scores you The Last Dance docuseries.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN, so you'll get to watch The Last Dance, SportsCenter and more.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The Last Dance docuseries on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

YouTube TV More like HoopsTube



Hey Google, show me an amazing basketball docuseries.



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN. That's your key to access The Last Dance documentary series.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch The Last Dance online outside of the U.S.A.

There are basketball fans all over the world, and the legend of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls knows no boundaries. Thankfully if you live outside of the United States, you can still watch along with The Last Dance documentary series. In fact, it's even easier, because the Last Dance will be available on Netflix outside of the U.S.

Here is the release schedule for episodes of The Last Dance on Netflix internationally.

All times shown are Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, April 20, 3 a.m., The Last Dance episodes 1 and 2

Monday, April 27, 3 a.m., The Last Dance episodes 3 and 4

Monday, May 4, 3 a.m., The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6

Monday, May 11, 3 a.m., The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8

Monday, May 18, 3 a.m., The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10

How to sign up for Netflix