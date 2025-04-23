Flintoff: release date, trailer, premise and everything we know

Freddie Flintoff has shared some of his darkest moments in his new documentary.

Flintoff is a new tell-all documentary following Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's unprecedented sporting career before becoming a TV icon following his cricket retirement.

The 90-minute film also reveals what really happened in December 2022 when Freddie was involved in a horrific car crash while filming Top Gear, resulting in him suffering from life-changing injuries.

In the documentary, Freddie admits he remembers ‘in vivid detail’ what happened the day of the accident, as he also takes a look back at his cricketing career and explores the future of his career.

Here is everything we know about Flintoff...

Flintoff will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland on Friday, April 25.

What is Flintoff about?

The official synopsis from Disney reads: "Flintoff is an exclusive documentary that takes an intimate and unprecedented look at the life of one of Britain’s most beloved sportsmen and TV personalities, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

"Award-winning director John Dower has been granted exclusive access to Freddie over the last year to film his recovery and document his cricketing career, and the 90-minute documentary will also include insights from Freddie's wife, Rachael, and his close friends, including Michael Vaughan, James Corden, and Jack Whitehall. The film follows his compelling life story from winning two Ashes series for England, to becoming a British TV icon, and finally, returning to the game following his life-altering car crash in 2022.

"This is a story of resilience through career highs, personal challenges, and the pressures of living under the public gaze."

Is there a trailer for Flintoff?

Yes, the trailer shows Freddie's struggles after his life-altering crash in 2022, and sees his friends and family talking about the Freddie they know and love.

You can watch the full trailer below...

Behind the scenes and more on Flintoff

The original documentary film Flintoff is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, Freddie Flintoff and executive produced for Disney+ by Sean Doyle, Executive Director, Unscripted, Disney+.