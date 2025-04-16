Chef's Table: Legends — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the 10th anniversary season

What better way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Netflix cooking docuseries Chef's Table than to invite a star-studded lineup for a very special new season. Chef's Table: Legends will bring together some of the most iconic chefs for a very memorable journey.

"They are icons that should need no introduction,” the Chef’s Table production team told TUDUM. “And yet, we found ourselves alternately surprised and enthralled by the vulnerability, the intimacy, and the previously untold stories that they shared with us."

Here's everything we know about Chef's Table: Legends.

All four episodes of Chef's Table: Legends premiere on April 28 on Netflix in the US and the UK.

Chef's Table: Legends is a Netflix original series, which means you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch.

Thankfully, you have quite a few options to choose from, as you can see below:

Chef's Table episode guide

Below you'll find descriptions for each of the four Chef's Table: Legends episodes.

Episode 1: Jamie Oliver

"Jamie Oliver is a visionary British chef who has inspired the world to cook. He rose to fame in the late 1990s with the success of his television series and first cookbook, The Naked Chef. Known for his simplified and delicious approach to cooking, he has redefined the way people think about cooking and healthy eating. A passionate child health campaigner, Oliver has a mission — to improve the quality of school meals, increase food education, and encourage healthier diets for children around the world. He runs a global and integrated B Corp food brand that includes an international portfolio of restaurants, food products, homeware, partnerships, and a flourishing media business."

Episode 2: José Andrés

"José Andrés, a larger-than-life chef, has captivated the world with his boundless energy, talent, and generosity. A master of Spanish cuisine and innovative tapas, Andrés boasts an impressive array of culinary accolades, including multiple Michelin stars and James Beard Awards. But this exuberant, unstoppable force has conquered more than just restaurant kitchens — he has created a movement that harnesses the power of food to 'feed the few and the many' and, in the process, become an inspiration to all."

Episode 3: Thomas Keller

"Thomas Keller, America’s celebrated chef with the most Michelin stars, is synonymous with culinary excellence and has left an indelible mark on fine dining. With numerous awards and accolades, Keller has built an illustrious career defined by precision, artistry, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. As the visionary behind renowned establishments like The French Laundry in Yountville, California, he has set new standards in American cuisine and influenced generations of chefs."

Episode 4: Alice Waters

"Alice Waters, the spirited force behind American farm-to-table cuisine, has carved a unique niche in the culinary world with her iconic restaurant, Chez Panisse. Located in the vibrant city of Berkeley, California, the restaurant sources from the highest quality and most environmentally responsible purveyors for their ingredients. In its early days, Chez Panisse was known for its electrifying, party-filled atmosphere, attracting rock stars, movie directors, and a colorful array of patrons who reveled in the restaurant's innovative approach to dining. Waters’ charismatic personality permeated the establishment, transforming it into a hub of creativity and entertainment where food, art, and culture intersected. Through Chez Panisse, Waters not only reshaped the culinary landscape but also created an enduring legacy that celebrates the joy of dining, the power of community, and the importance of nurturing our connection to the earth."

Chef's Table: Legends premise

Here's the official synopsis of Chef's Table: Legends from Netflix:

"Chef's Table: Legends will pay tribute to the culinary icons who have helped shape the modern world of food. This season, which coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Chef’s Table franchise, will feature a lineup of legendary celebrity chefs whose influence has transcended borders (and mediums) and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike."

Chef's Table: Legends cast

The chefs featured in Chef's Table: Legends include Jamie Oliver, Alice Waters, José Andrés and Thomas Keller.

Chef's Table: Legends trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Chef's Table: Legends below.