Full Swing: release date, trailer, golfers and everything we know about the docuseries

Netflix is adding golf to its roster of sports docuseries, with Full Swing set to join the likes of Break Point, covering tennis, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The new series is going to follow some of the biggest names in pro golf on and off the course, including at some of the biggest tournaments and most famous courses in the world.

These formats have been a way for Netflix to get into the current sports landscape despite not offering any live sports on the platform. However, Netflix is experimenting with live streaming, with a Chris Rock comedy special set to live stream on Netflix in March 2023 and the streamer snagging an awards show, the Screen Actor's Guild Awards, which it is going to live stream on the platform in 2024 (2023's show is going to be available on Netflix's YouTube page).

Let's tee up everything that you need to know about Netflix's Full Swing.

Netflix has set the Full Swing premiere for February 15. There are going to be eight episodes of the docuseries, presumably all available to watch at once.

Full Swing premise

Though the PGA Tour 2023 season is officially underway with tournaments just about every weekend, Full Swing is going to take golf fans all the way back to the 2022 season. As Ian Poulter says in the trailer for the series, it was a hell of a year to follow the PGA Tour.

The biggest storyline many fans are probably going to love to see is the former PGA Tour professionals that opted to leave for the newly created Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf, with many of the big names that departed set to appear. But there is also going to be all-access footage from the four major golf tournaments, stuff that few fans have probably ever gotten to see.

Here is the official synopsis for Full Swing:

"This upcoming immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition — enduring a high-stakes schedule week in and week out on the PGA Tour. The cameras will follow golf's biggest events for the first time ever including The Players, the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open, The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. The documentary will give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete — and succeed — at the highest level in men’s professional golf throughout the PGA Tour season."

Full Swing golfers

Among the professional golfers featured in the docuseries are some of the biggest names in the game, including the world No. 1-ranked golfer, Rory McIlroy. Here is the full list of golfers featured in Full Swing:

Joel Dahmen

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Ian Poulter

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Full Swing trailer

Check out the trailer for Full Swing directly below, which definitely takes the opportunity to show sides of golf that many non-fans of the game may be surprised to see.

How to watch Full Swing

If you want to be able to watch Full Swing when it premieres, you must be a Netflix subscriber. The streaming services has multiple options for you to pick from, including a cheaper ad-supported option, Netflix with Ads.