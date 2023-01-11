Netflix to live stream Screen Actors Guild Awards — here are the nominees

In this day and age, streaming services are often the big winners at movie and TV awards, but Netflix has decided to take that one step further by becoming the official host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Netflix has confirmed that, from 2024, it'll be live-streaming the SAG Awards on its own platform, so you'll need to be subscribed to view the prestigious awards show. The 2023 awards, taking place on February 26, will also be streamed by Netflix, but not on its streaming platform. Instead, you'll be able to view it on Netflix's YouTube account, which anyone (even people who aren't subscribed to Netflix) will be able to view.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, or the SAG Awards as they're commonly called, are an annual award ceremony for the best movie and TV performances of the year — winners often become nominees and winners for the Oscars shortly afterward.

It offers a range of awards, for male, female and ensemble performers in a range of different genres and mediums, making it more all-encompassing than many more generalist award ceremonies. There are even awards for stunt performers, giving action-oriented performers more time to shine.

Responses to the news on Twitter are largely positive, though the majority of responses are, predictably, still lamenting the service's recent cancellation of many popular shows like Warrior Nun, 1899 and Inside Man — hopefully, Netflix won't cancel the SAG Awards after one season too!

The nominees for the SAG Awards 2023 are being announced on January 11, and we'll update this article when they're shared. However, you can check out the Golden Globe Award Winners for an early glimpse at the likely candidates.

Netflix is getting more into the live streaming game. It previously announced that it would debut its first live stream, a Chris Rock comedy special, in 2023. This deal also makes Netflix the first streamer to exclusively air a major awards show.

With many other streaming services competing to offer live-streamed sports content, like Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Apple TV Plus and soon HBO Max being some of the many services to launch the functionality, this could be an indication of Netflix preparing to follow suit with more live.

Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt in The English

Jessica Chastain in George and Tammy

Julia Garner in Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell in The Patient

Taron Egerton in Black Bird

Sam Elliott in 1883

Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird

Evan Peters in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Jean Smart in Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan in Barry

Bill Hader in Barry

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

Julia Garner in Ozark

Laura Linney in Ozark

Zendaya in Euphoria

Jonathan Banks in Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman in Ozark

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Adam Scott in Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano in The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Tar

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Bill Nighy in The Living

Adam Sandler in Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series