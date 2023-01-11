Netflix to live stream Screen Actors Guild Awards — here are the nominees
Though the 2023 SAG Awards are first streaming on YouTube.
In this day and age, streaming services are often the big winners at movie and TV awards, but Netflix has decided to take that one step further by becoming the official host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Netflix has confirmed that, from 2024, it'll be live-streaming the SAG Awards on its own platform, so you'll need to be subscribed to view the prestigious awards show. The 2023 awards, taking place on February 26, will also be streamed by Netflix, but not on its streaming platform. Instead, you'll be able to view it on Netflix's YouTube account, which anyone (even people who aren't subscribed to Netflix) will be able to view.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming to Netflix! Starting in 2024, The SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally — and you can catch this year’s ceremony, live Feb. 26 on Netflix’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/5WvhgKSIjWJanuary 11, 2023
The Screen Actors Guild Awards, or the SAG Awards as they're commonly called, are an annual award ceremony for the best movie and TV performances of the year — winners often become nominees and winners for the Oscars shortly afterward.
It offers a range of awards, for male, female and ensemble performers in a range of different genres and mediums, making it more all-encompassing than many more generalist award ceremonies. There are even awards for stunt performers, giving action-oriented performers more time to shine.
Responses to the news on Twitter are largely positive, though the majority of responses are, predictably, still lamenting the service's recent cancellation of many popular shows like Warrior Nun, 1899 and Inside Man — hopefully, Netflix won't cancel the SAG Awards after one season too!
The nominees for the SAG Awards 2023 are being announced on January 11, and we'll update this article when they're shared. However, you can check out the Golden Globe Award Winners for an early glimpse at the likely candidates.
Netflix is getting more into the live streaming game. It previously announced that it would debut its first live stream, a Chris Rock comedy special, in 2023. This deal also makes Netflix the first streamer to exclusively air a major awards show.
With many other streaming services competing to offer live-streamed sports content, like Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Apple TV Plus and soon HBO Max being some of the many services to launch the functionality, this could be an indication of Netflix preparing to follow suit with more live.
Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Rings of Power
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Emily Blunt in The English
- Jessica Chastain in George and Tammy
- Julia Garner in Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Steve Carell in The Patient
- Taron Egerton in Black Bird
- Sam Elliott in 1883
- Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird
- Evan Peters in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Jean Smart in Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan in Barry
- Bill Hader in Barry
- Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown
- Julia Garner in Ozark
- Laura Linney in Ozark
- Zendaya in Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jonathan Banks in Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman in Ozark
- Jeff Bridges in The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott in Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Paul Dano in The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett in Tar
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler in Till
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Bill Nighy in The Living
- Adam Sandler in Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.