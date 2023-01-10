Live
Golden Globes live blog: predictions and prep for the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are back and we are keeping you updated with all the goings on.
The Golden Globes are back on TV, as the annual award ceremony is taking place tonight, Tuesday, January 10. After a year off the air following the reveal of shoddy ethical and membership practices and a subsequent boycott from many in the Hollywood community, what has often been called as Hollywood's biggest party hopes to have another fun celebration for the years' best movies and TV shows (albeit on a Tuesday night).
Among the titles up for awards tonight are the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, TÁR and Top Gun: Maverick on the movie side, and Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, Wednesday and The White Lotus for TV.
The official Golden Globes ceremony begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC, as well as streaming live on Peacock (available with Sky TV and NOW TV in the UK) with red carpet coverage hailing from E! on TV as well as a few online outlets. Check out our Golden Globes hub page to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the awards show yourself, but we'll also be tracking the going ons of the night right here, providing you with some red carpet looks, the latest winners and the biggest moments from the Globes.
One way or the other this is going to be a big night for the Golden Globes, because it's a test to see how Hollywood and viewers react to the organization after their public faceplant. The Globes have gotten a number of big name presenters for the show, including Jennifer Coolidge, Ana de Armas, Henry Golding, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Jenna Ortega, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, Letitia Wright and more. The ceremony is also set to honor Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy with their career film and TV awards, respectively. But not many of the nominees openly celebrated their Golden Globe nominations when they came out; will they show up to the actual ceremony to see if they won?
NBC is essentially giving the Globes a one-year tryout for their new image, with the long-time broadcast home of the awards show seeing its deal end after this year. Can the Globes reclaim its spot as the biggest awards show other than the Oscars? Or do viewers still care?
That's a question for afterwards though. Right now, keep up with this page as we share the latest news, pictures and reactions to what's happening at the Golden Globes live.
What to Watch Golden Globes predictions
What to Watch has made its official predictions for all the Golden Globe awards being handed out tonight in both film and TV. We're forecasting big nights for The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans for movies, while we think House of the Dragon and The White Lotus are poised to be the big winners in TV.
Here's our full list of predictions:
Movie predictions
- Best Picture — Comedy/Musical: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Best Picture — Drama: The Fabelmans
- Best Actress — Comedy/Musical: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Actress — Drama: Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Best Actor — Comedy/Musical: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Best Actor — Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis
- Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Best Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Best Picture — Animated: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Best Picture — Non-English Language: RRR
- Best Score: Babylon
- Best Song: "Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
TV predictions
- Best Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
- Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon
- Best TV Movie/Limited Series: The White Lotus
- Best Actress — Comedy Series: Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Best Actress — Drama Series: Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Best Actress — TV Movie/Limited Series: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Best Actor — Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Best Actor — Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Best Actor — TV Movie/Limited Series: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Best Supporting Actress — Comedy/Drama: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Best Supporting Actress — TV Movie/Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Best Supporting Actor — Comedy/Drama: John Turturro, Severance
- Best Supporting Actor — TV Movie/Limited Series: F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
