Golden Globes live blog: predictions and prep for the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are back on TV, as the annual award ceremony is taking place tonight, Tuesday, January 10. After a year off the air following the reveal of shoddy ethical and membership practices and a subsequent boycott from many in the Hollywood community, what has often been called as Hollywood's biggest party hopes to have another fun celebration for the years' best movies and TV shows (albeit on a Tuesday night).

Among the titles up for awards tonight are the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, TÁR and Top Gun: Maverick on the movie side, and Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, Wednesday and The White Lotus for TV.

The official Golden Globes ceremony begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC, as well as streaming live on Peacock (available with Sky TV and NOW TV in the UK) with red carpet coverage hailing from E! on TV as well as a few online outlets. Check out our Golden Globes hub page to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the awards show yourself, but we'll also be tracking the going ons of the night right here, providing you with some red carpet looks, the latest winners and the biggest moments from the Globes.

One way or the other this is going to be a big night for the Golden Globes, because it's a test to see how Hollywood and viewers react to the organization after their public faceplant. The Globes have gotten a number of big name presenters for the show, including Jennifer Coolidge, Ana de Armas, Henry Golding, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Jenna Ortega, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, Letitia Wright and more. The ceremony is also set to honor Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy with their career film and TV awards, respectively. But not many of the nominees openly celebrated their Golden Globe nominations when they came out; will they show up to the actual ceremony to see if they won?

NBC is essentially giving the Globes a one-year tryout for their new image, with the long-time broadcast home of the awards show seeing its deal end after this year. Can the Globes reclaim its spot as the biggest awards show other than the Oscars? Or do viewers still care?

That's a question for afterwards though. Right now, keep up with this page as we share the latest news, pictures and reactions to what's happening at the Golden Globes live.