Abbott Elementary season 2: release date and everything we know about the sitcom

Without question, Abbott Elementary was easily the Cinderella of television shows when it debuted in the middle of the 2021-2022 season. After first premiering on Hulu to subscribers and then airing the rest of the season live first on ABC, the hit sitcom managed to pull in millions of TV watchers, eventually garnering a viewership that rivaled that of the Modern Family finale according to Newsweek (opens in new tab).

Now on the heels of receiving seven Emmy nominations, an African-American Film Critics Association honor as the Best TV Comedy and a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) "Certified Fresh" score of 98%, the series is highly anticipated going into its sophomore season.

Here’s everything we know about Abbott Elementary season 2.

Abbott Elementary season 2 is slated to debut on Wednesday, September 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. Fans will want to note the show’s new time slot, as season 1 was a Tuesday night regular on the broadcast network.

To date, there has been no official word as to when the series will make its season 2 debut in the UK. However, season 1 is currently available in the country on Disney Plus.

Abbott Elementary season 2 cast

Abbott Elementary staff supporting Ava (Janelle James) on Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC/Ser Baffo)

It looks like the entire season 1 cast is expected to return for the second season, which is great news for those diehard Abbott Elementary fans. With that said, returning as the heart and soul of the series Janine Teagues is show creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson. While Brunson has previously been featured in shows like iZombie and A Black Lady Sketch Show, to date Abbott Elementary marks her biggest project. She’s also slated to star in the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as Oprah Winfrey.

Also, reprising her role as everyone’s favorite principal Ava Coleman is Janelle James. Coleman was previously in the TV series Black Monday, and she’s currently the host of the ABC competition show, The Final Straw.

Rounding out the main cast are Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris, The Walking Dead), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Ray Donovan), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap, Shall We Dance) and Chris Perfetti (The Resident, In the Dark).

Abbott Elementary season 2 plot

There haven’t been many details released about the storylines coming up in season 2. However, fans should be thrilled to learn that Quinta Brunson has previously told Elle (opens in new tab) that she has a plan for as many as nine seasons of Abbott Elementary. So that doesn’t sound like she’ll run out of material for the show anytime soon.

Now if we had to guess what’s coming up in the new season, we’d say Janine is going to be on a journey of self-discovery. After breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox), she’s free to explore herself as a single woman and to date. While for many viewers a breakup with Tariq should mean she’s free to be with her "friend" Gregory, now that Gregory is dating Barbara’s daughter Taylor (Iyana Halley), the romance between the two teachers looks like it will again be stalled.

But let’s face it, sitcom romances between main characters can take a while to actually manifest. For example, it took Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) on The Office practically four seasons before they finally started dating.

The new episodes should also prove quite interesting for Ava. Now that the blackmail card she played to get her position as principal is no longer effective, and she’s made an enemy of Superintendent Collins (Reginald C. Hayes), it appears she may actually be on track to do some work now that her job is genuinely on the line. We aren’t sure what her doing real work looks like, but we’re excited to see it.

Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer

It’s a bit too early for an official trailer for the second season. However, when one becomes available we’ll be sure to place it here.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2

Abbott Elementary is an ABC original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For individuals that no longer utilize traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Prefer to watch content on your own time? No problem, as Hulu streams new episodes the day after they air. You can purchase a Hulu subscription in just a few clicks.

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement as to when season 2 will air in the UK, but season 1 is currently available on Disney Plus.